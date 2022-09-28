State historical marker to commemorate the Hagenbeck-Wallace Circus train wreck

GARY — The Hagenbeck-Wallace Circus train wreck is one of the worst tragedies in Northwest Indiana history.

A train carrying 400 circus performers and roustabouts collided with a troop train near the border of Hammond and Gary more than 100 years ago after a locomotive engineer fell asleep. Eighty-six people were killed and another 127 were injured in what's been called one of the worst train wrecks in U.S. history.

The victims included trapeze artists and the strongman act Great Dierckx Brothers. Most were burned so badly only five of the 53 buried in the Showman's Rest section of the Woodlawn Cemetery in Forest Park, Illinois, were ever identified.

An Indiana State Historical Marker will commemorate the disaster that occurred on June 22, 1918. It will be unveiled at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Shirley Heinze Land Trust’s Ivanhoe South Nature Preserve at 750 Colfax St. in Gary.

Representatives of the Gary Historical and Preservation Society and Shirley Heinze Land Trust will speak at the ceremony.

It will be followed by a free, family-friendly "Nature in the Arts" event hosted by Shirley Heinze Land Trust and Brown Faces Green Spaces. People may take part in a guided photography hike, craft watercolor paintings of the dune-and-swale habitat of the preserve and meet with Indiana plein air artist Avon Waters.

The Nature in the Arts activities will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Shirley Heinze Land Trust has preserved and restored more than 2,800 acres of nature in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Marshall and St. Joseph counties in Northern Indiana.

Founded in 1981, it maintains many different habitats such as tallgrass prairie, high dune, oak savanna, boreal flatwoods, dune-and-swale, woodlands, marshes, swamps, ponds, fens, bogs, and riparian habitat.

Most of its nature preserves are open to the public for hiking.