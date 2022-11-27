State names Gary a Broadband Ready Community

GARY — The state has named Gary a Broadband Ready Community, a designation meant to encourage investment in broadband infrastructure.
Gary launched an initiative this year aimed at increasing internet speeds throughout the city. Gary Chief Innovation Officer Lloyd Keith has said internet speeds in much of the city are below 25 megabits per second, or Mbps. Using $5 million of the city's American Rescue Plan Act funding, Gary is working to ensure citywide internet speeds at a minimum of 100 Mbps.
In September, the Gary Common Council approved an ordinance declaring Gary a Broadband Ready Community, the first step in the city's application to the Indiana Broadband Office.
On Nov. 22, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Broadband Office announced that Gary's application to become a Broadband Ready Community had been approved.
Gary joined 72 other Broadband Ready Communities across the state, including Merrillville, Porter County and LaPorte County.
According to a news release from the Indiana Broadband Office, the certification "sends a signal to the telecommunication industry that a community has taken steps to reduce barriers to broadband infrastructure investment."
“It is communities like Gary that are trailblazing and making a difference within the connectivity space,” Crouch said in the news release. “The many cities, counties and towns throughout the state that are collaborating on behalf of their citizens never ceases to amaze me. Congratulations to leaders in the City of Gary who are taking steps to further broadband investment in the area.”
Keith has said the certification will help Gary obtain broadband-related funding distributed to states through the federal Infrastructure and Jobs Act.
The measure, signed into law in November 2021, invests $550 million in such resources as public transportation, roads, electric vehicles, clean drinking water and internet access.
The law provides $65 billion to support programs that expand internet access and use. States will receive money through two elements of the act: the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program and the $2.75 billion Digital Equity Act.