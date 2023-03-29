GARY — The United Steelworkers Union District 7 are backing state Sen. Eddie Melton in the Gary mayoral race.

“Gary’s rich history in the steel industry has set us apart, and I believe our continued support and partnership with the United Steelworkers will benefit Gary for decades to come," Melton said in a news release announcing the endorsement.

According to the news release, a letter signed by District 7 President Michael Millsap stated the union endorses candidates based on voting records, in-person interviews, political platforms and questionnaires.

"We endorse only those candidates who share in our ideals in regard to labor unions, international trade, workers’ rights, job safety, affordable healthcare, retirement security, quality public education for our children and much more," the letter stated.

The United Steelworkers District 7 represents members across Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin.

Melton is running against incumbent Mayor Jerome Prince for the Democratic nomination.

Melton announced his campaign in November and has said he is running because he's grown frustrated with the lack of progress in his hometown.

Prince unseated incumbent Karen Freeman-Wilson in 2019. He has been focused on demolishing abandoned buildings throughout the city, improving public safety and increasing youth programming.

According to the news release, Melton has also been endorsed by the Gary Teachers Union Local 4, the Gary Fraternal Order of Police 61, Gary Firefighters Union Local 359, United Steelworkers Local 1066, the Indiana/Kentucky/Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters, Unite Here Local 1, which represents hospitality workers in Northwest Indiana, and by Jackie, Tito and Marlon Jackson — original members of the Jackson 5 who now make up The Jacksons.

Republican Andrew Delano is also running for mayor of Gary. The primary election is May 2.

