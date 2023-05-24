GARY — Leaders of the Tolleston Opportunity Hub project conducted an online and telephone survey resulting in 579 people's ideas for the planned community center.

Four areas of need highlighted by the third-party data collection company include social connections and community, adult health and fitness, youth development and community well-being. These data results are considered with a 95% confidence rate and with an error interval of plus or minus 4%.

Partnering with Methodist Hospitals, the Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation, Crossroads YMCA and the City of Gary, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana wanted to create a one-stop-shop community center in the former Tolleston Middle School. The building, at 2700 W. 19th Ave., which has been the Gary branch of the club since 2013, will see renovations and extensions likely to begin in 18 to 24 months, according to Bill Hanna, executive director of the Dean and Barbara White Foundation.

Before construction begins, leaders of the project expressed the need for community involvement in the center's design. Certain members of the Gary area were invited to discuss survey results by Ellis Dumas III, vice president of programs and outcomes at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana.

"Gary has a high sense of pride. From the smiles on your faces, I can tell that's true and that's why you're here," Dumas said at the beginning of the discussion.

The survey responses revealed that the people of Gary want to focus on healthy habits and have the community building host programs where people can come together. A total of 71% of responses mentioned consistently scheduled family night activities after the work and school day; 64% said they were interested in cooking instructions and nutritional education and 63% want to see garden club activities that may include group landscaping projects in Gary's neighborhoods.

Survey results also tell that 85% of respondents want to utilize funding for health and wellness improvement and 55% are looking forward to mental health resources on campus. The predicted 40,000 square-foot YMCA addition will host a pool, indoor track, cardio fitness center, teaching kitchen, basketball and pickleball courts, and a licensed early learning academy for children aged 13 months to five years. The Y will also have spaces for cycling, aerobics, martial arts, dance classes and various community rooms. An addition of about 10,000 square-feet will be reserved for Methodist Hospitals to build an urgent care center, radiology lab and a pharmacy. Methodist would also be able to utilize the pool and other exercise equipment for physical therapy.

People of all types will be able to take advantage of the center, as pressed by Jennifer McCloskey-Styka, Alternative House Director at Crisis Center, Inc.

"It's important for the Boys & Girls Club to not just be a place for kids to come and play sports. It should be known as a place for all kinds of people to do all kinds of activities," McCloskey-Styka said.

Respondents expressed several concerns for the Tolleston Opportunity Hub, including building and grounds maintenance, transportation and anticipated membership fees. Though no decision has been made about transportation or fees, leaders took note of the community's concerns. All people involved in the discussion event had hopes for building Gary's community in a healthy way, focusing on togetherness and healthy relationships.

Employees of the Boys & Girls Club were included in the project design conversation. Multiple mentioned their day-to-day experiences with children attending the club, and provided insight for future possibilities. Many workers stressed the importance of on-campus mental health counselors, even if a child is just having a rough day.

"You don't know what these kids go through at home or at school," said Xziah Pace, a Boys & Girls Club employee who works with tweens. "This place should be a safe place with mental health professionals."

Hopes for buses and accessible walking routes were mentioned by planners during the discussion. Planners and people in the community hope that by the end of construction, the Tolleston Opportunity Hub will improve "the quality of life" in Gary and serve its people.