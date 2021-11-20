Taking a 'gamble:' New waste-to-fuel plant moves forward in Gary, residents voice concerns

Ewijk said Fulcrum is currently in the midst of submitting a number of permits, including air quality, land quality and solid waste permits. Construction on the Gary plant would begin "at the very earliest at the end of next year," Ewijk said. Fulcrum estimates construction will take two years and cost around $600 million. The Indiana Finance Authority awarded Fulcrum $500 million in volume cap for financing, to be paid in two chunks. The first payment, $375 million, would have gone into escrow on Nov. 18 if the Gary City Council had not approved Fulcrum's project development agreement.

The council approved the agreement with a vote of six to two. Councilman Clorius Lay, who voted in favor of the project, said that sometimes the council has to take a "gamble."

"If we're going to develop, we're going to have to do some things in this community that will never always be perfect," Lay said. "If it is going wrongfully, we are going to have to rely on federal and state agencies to shut it down."

Councilman Ronald Brewer spoke on the 130 full time workers the plant would employ at $30 an hour, once operational. Brewer said the jobs would allow residents to "invest in the community" through home ownership and increased spending at local businesses.