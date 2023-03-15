GARY — Both the Gary Teachers Union and the Gary Fraternal Order of Police are backing state Sen. Eddie Melton in the Gary mayoral race.

In an endorsement video, teachers union president GlenEva Dunham said Melton is the first candidate the group has endorsed in its over 100-year history.

"His vision for NOW — No Opportunities Wasted — is exactly what we need to create change in our city and not take forever to get things done," Dunham said in an endorsement video. "That’s why it was a no-brainer when we were asked to endorse him."

The two-term Democratic senator is running against incumbent Mayor Jerome Prince. Melton announced his campaign in November and has said he is running because he's grown frustrated with the lack of progress in his hometown.

Prince, also a Democrat, unseated incumbent Karen Freeman-Wilson in 2019. He has been focused on demolishing abandoned buildings throughout the city, improving public safety and increasing youth programming.

Both candidates have been vocal about their desire to see the Gary Community School Corp. return to local control.

“Ensuring our educators are equipped to fulfill what is a critical role in our community and for the future of Gary will be one of my highest priorities as mayor," Melton said in a news release.

Last week, Prince and Melton participated in a candidate forum hosted by the Gary FOP 61. According to an FOP news release, Melton laid out a "comprehensive, well thought-out and achievable" public safety plan. The FOP voted to endorse Melton after the March 10 candidate forum.

Melton has also received an endorsement from Jackie, Tito and Marlon Jackson — original members of the Jackson 5 who now make up The Jacksons.

Republican Andrew Delano is also running for mayor of Gary.

PHOTOS: Mayor Prince announces bid for re-election Mayor Jerome Prince speaks at Gary Chamber of Commerce lunch Mayor Jerome Prince speaks at Gary Chamber of Commerce lunch Mayor Jerome Prince speaks at Gary Chamber of Commerce lunch Mayor Jerome Prince speaks at Gary Chamber of Commerce lunch Mayor Jerome Prince speaks at Gary Chamber of Commerce lunch Mayor Jerome Prince speaks at Gary Chamber of Commerce lunch Mayor Jerome Prince speaks at Gary Chamber of Commerce lunch Mayor Jerome Prince speaks at Gary Chamber of Commerce lunch Mayor Jerome Prince speaks at Gary Chamber of Commerce lunch Mayor Jerome Prince speaks at Gary Chamber of Commerce lunch Mayor Jerome Prince speaks at Gary Chamber of Commerce lunch Mayor Jerome Prince speaks at Gary Chamber of Commerce lunch