Tech company to use Genesis Center, bring manufacturing facility to Ivanhoe Gardens site
Tech company to use Genesis Center, bring manufacturing facility to Ivanhoe Gardens site

Gary City Hall

Gary City Hall

 John J. Watkins

GARY — Akyumen Industries Corp., a cell phone device manufacturer and data content provider, is partnering with the city of Gary and building a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at the former Ivanhoe Gardens site, according to a city news release. 

This facility will serve as the company’s U.S. headquarters and plant for making a new generation of 5G phones, tablets, phablets and other transformative mobile devices, the release states. 

Under an agreement with Gary Mayor Jerome A. Prince, the Gary Redevelopment Commission will transfer ownership of the Ivanhoe Gardens, on the city's west side, to Akyumen, according to a copy of the city news release provided to The Times.

The agreement also allows Akyumen use of the Genesis Convention Center, though the details of that arrangement were not immediately made clear by a city spokesman. 

Akyumen will build a new plant that will enable 500 to 2,000 jobs as it ramps up in the areas of construction, high-tech manufacturing and service. Design and construction on the facility and headquarters are expected to begin prior to the end of the first quarter in 2021.

“Gary is proud to begin this new partnership with Akyumen, and we believe that the community will benefit from the new jobs and a new corporate headquarters,” Prince said in the news release. “I'm excited Gary and Akyumen are teaming up to build a better future.”

Aasim Saied, chairman and CEO of Akyumen, added: "This project will bring hundreds of jobs to the Gary community and help transform the image and narrative for positive change. We are excited to be the first company to make 5G phones and other such devices in America, and we are pleased to be working with the City’s leadership to help restore the generational pride and economic prosperity the community deserves."

“Together, Akyumen and the city of Gary will have a positive impact once we begin our manufacturing operations,” Saied said. 

City officials have struggled in recent years to find uses for the Genesis Convention Center, built in 1981, that would generate revenue to offset its operating expenses. The City Council gave its formal support to the potential sale of the Genesis Convention Center in late 2017, arguing the city spends hundreds of thousands of dollars annually to subsidize operations there. 

The city's Redevelopment Commission listed the center for sale in 2018. It has 24,000 square feet of ballroom space.

The Ivanhoe Gardens development at 3200 W. 11th Ave. was built in 1944 but has been vacant since 2007. It was one of the first housing developments of its kind.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

