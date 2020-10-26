Tech company to use Genesis Center, bring manufacturing facility to Ivanhoe Gardens site

GARY — Akyumen Industries Corp., a cell phone device manufacturer and data content provider, is partnering with the city of Gary and building a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at the former Ivanhoe Gardens site, according to a city news release.

This facility will serve as the company’s U.S. headquarters and plant for making a new generation of 5G phones, tablets, phablets and other transformative mobile devices, the release states.

Under an agreement with Gary Mayor Jerome A. Prince, the Gary Redevelopment Commission will transfer ownership of the Ivanhoe Gardens, on the city's west side, to Akyumen, according to a copy of the city news release provided to The Times.

The agreement also allows Akyumen use of the Genesis Convention Center, though the details of that arrangement were not immediately made clear by a city spokesman.

Akyumen will build a new plant that will enable 500 to 2,000 jobs as it ramps up in the areas of construction, high-tech manufacturing and service. Design and construction on the facility and headquarters are expected to begin prior to the end of the first quarter in 2021.