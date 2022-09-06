Testing results remain pending after closure of Lake Michigan beach

GARY — Testing results remained pending Tuesday following the mayor's decision Friday to close Lake Street Beach because an unknown substance was found in the water, officials said.

No signs of the substance were detected at Marquette or Wells Street beaches, which remained open during the Labor Day weekend, city spokesman Michael Gonzalez said.

The "dark, fine particle substance" was first detected in Lake Michigan at Lake Street Beach on Thursday afternoon.

Mayor Jerome Prince said he decided Friday morning to close Lake Street Beach after talking with environmental experts for the city and state regulatory officials. The beach was to remain closed on a day-by-day basis as monitoring continued.

Gonzalez said Lake Street Beach remained closed through Labor Day, which marked the end of beach season in the city.

After the substance was found, the city notified the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, Gonzalez said.

The Gary Sanitary District took samples and sent them to a lab. Results were not expected until Wednesday or Thursday, he said.

A spokesman for IDEM said he was working on a response to The Times' questions.

A spokeswoman for U.S. Steel said the company did not experience any environmental incidents last week.

IDEM informed U.S. Steel on Thursday that it was investigating "black particulate" in Miller Beach, the spokeswoman said.

"We are assisting IDEM in the investigation and have taken samples for analysis," she said. "Environmental performance and the communities where we operate remain top priorities."