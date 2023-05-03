According to Prince's campaign website, his administration was able to pay down about $7 million of the city's long-term debt. The mayor also worked with the Common Council to allocate much of the $80.3 million of American Rescue Plan Act money Gary was awarded. Funding went towards the Gary Guaranteed Income Validation Effort pilot program, which gave 125 residents $500-a-month; the Mobile Mental Health Response Team, which hopes to reduce the role of law enforcement in handling nonviolent mental health crises; the Tolleston Opportunity Hub; which will involve the creation of a wellness campus at the Gary branch of the Boys and Girls Club; and towards a small business support program, which will provide grant funding for local entrepreneurs.

Other initiatives launched under the mayor include a multi-phase digital equity initiative that hopes to increase city internet speeds and a down-payment assistance program that provides grants to home buyers that make up to $105,700.

"I want to take a moment to express my deep gratitude for the privilege of serving you these past 23 years," Prince wrote. "It has been an honor to work on your behalf in four different offices, and I am proud of the progress we have made together during that time."

Prince thanked his supporters and said he respects the opinions of those who did not vote for him.

"I hope that even if we did not see eye to eye, you can appreciate the hard work and dedication that I brought to my role as your public servant," Prince wrote.

After declaring victory on Tuesday, Melton said he and Prince have agreed to sit down and discuss the city's progress as soon as possible. Melton said Prince was "very gracious" and "eager to help."

Over the next few months, Melton said his team will begin to draft a plan for his first 100 days in office. However, he also encouraged residents to register for the general election, noting that though Gary mayors have historically been Democrats, nothing is "guaranteed."