GARY — After being unseated by state Sen. Eddie Melton, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince thanked constituents and said he is proud of the city's progress.
In a statement posted on Facebook, the first term mayor said he is "confident the city will continue to thrive and grow."
"While my time in office will end December 31st, my passion for this community and its people has not diminished," Prince wrote. "Thank you again for the opportunity to serve you. I will always be grateful for the trust you placed in me, and I look forward to seeing all the great things that lie ahead for our city."
Melton beat Prince in the Democratic primary with just under 61% of the vote. The second term state senator will compete against Republican Andrew Delano, who was unopposed in the GOP primary, at the Nov. 7 general election.
People are also reading…
Prince pulled off an upset victory in 2019, unseating incumbent Democrat Karen Freeman-Wilson, the city's first female mayor. Born and raised in Gary, Prince enlisted in the U.S. marines after high school. His long career includes time as a Gary Common Councilman, a precinct committeeman and a Lake County Councilman. In 2014, Prince was elected Lake County Assessor.
Prince's 2019 mayoral campaign was built around "reimagining" the Steel City. Throughout the past three years, Prince has been focused on helping Gary navigate the COVID-19 pandemic; addressing blight by hosting "All in Gary!" cleanup days and by demolishing over 200 vacant buildings; launching a youth summer employment program; and improving public safety through the Operation Safe Zone security camera initiative and by partnering with the Indiana State Police.
According to Prince's campaign website, his administration was able to pay down about $7 million of the city's long-term debt. The mayor also worked with the Common Council to allocate much of the $80.3 million of American Rescue Plan Act money Gary was awarded. Funding went towards the Gary Guaranteed Income Validation Effort pilot program, which gave 125 residents $500-a-month; the Mobile Mental Health Response Team, which hopes to reduce the role of law enforcement in handling nonviolent mental health crises; the Tolleston Opportunity Hub; which will involve the creation of a wellness campus at the Gary branch of the Boys and Girls Club; and towards a small business support program, which will provide grant funding for local entrepreneurs.
Other initiatives launched under the mayor include a multi-phase digital equity initiative that hopes to increase city internet speeds and a down-payment assistance program that provides grants to home buyers that make up to $105,700.
"I want to take a moment to express my deep gratitude for the privilege of serving you these past 23 years," Prince wrote. "It has been an honor to work on your behalf in four different offices, and I am proud of the progress we have made together during that time."
Prince thanked his supporters and said he respects the opinions of those who did not vote for him.
"I hope that even if we did not see eye to eye, you can appreciate the hard work and dedication that I brought to my role as your public servant," Prince wrote.
After declaring victory on Tuesday, Melton said he and Prince have agreed to sit down and discuss the city's progress as soon as possible. Melton said Prince was "very gracious" and "eager to help."
Over the next few months, Melton said his team will begin to draft a plan for his first 100 days in office. However, he also encouraged residents to register for the general election, noting that though Gary mayors have historically been Democrats, nothing is "guaranteed."