'The people have spoken': Hammond trucking company's plans to relocate to Gary tabled

GARY — Plans to locate a trucking company in two vacant Gary schools have been derailed after over 90 people logged onto Zoom for a Plan Commission public hearing, Thursday, overwhelmingly to voice their opposition to the project.

Acclaimed journalist and former WBBM news anchor, Felicia Middlebrooks (Hill) got on the call to speak on behalf of her mother. Middlebrooks' family has lived near Ivanhoe Elementary for almost 60 years. She said the Djuric Trucking corporate office proposed for the former school would "obliterate" the neighborhood.

“We have seen senseless disruptions here and all over the country targeting stable African American communities, it is indicative of environmental racism,” said Middlebrooks, adding that if Djuric does not find a new location "this whole saga will result in a nightmare in this community.”

Djuric, a Hammond-based trucking firm, was looking to relocate to Gary because its current location is being usurped for the South Shore Line's West Lake Corridor project.

In 2020, the City of Gary purchased six schools from the Gary Community School Corp. for $1. In September 2021, the Gary Redevelopment Commission accepted purchase agreements from Djuric Trucking Inc., for both Edison, located at 5400 West Fifth Ave., and Ivanhoe, located at 5700 West 15th Ave.

The total purchase price for both schools was $1 million. Djuric now has an option on the properties, but the schools still needed to be rezoned from R2 residential to Planned Unit Development (PUD). If the rezone does not get approval, the deal will be terminated, Gary Executive Director of Redevelopment AJ Bytnar explained.

Djuric planned on turning Ivanhoe into their corporate headquarters, making an initial investment of $6.5 million and turning Edison into their flatbed division, making an initial investment of $3.5 million.

During a Thursday Plan Commission public hearing for the proposed rezone, over 20 Gary residents spoke in opposition to the project.

After almost two hours of public comment, Mayor Jerome Prince said "I have heard the concerns of the residents loud and clear and at this particular time ... we certainly are going to ask that this be withdrawn."

The Plan Commission then tabled both rezones with two separate votes, both of 5-1 with three abstentions.

Residents shared a wide range of concerns, including the environmental impact of the truck emissions; Edison's proximity to the West Side Leadership Academy; the increased traffic; noise pollution; and the impact on property values.

At the beginning of the public hearing, Prince said both schools had been vacant and blighted for years, adding that Djuric's facilities would "beautify" the area and bring jobs and tax dollars to Gary. Dwight Gardner, Gary Park Board president said the home values around Ivanhoe are the highest they have ever been, adding that the Djuric facility would likely have a negative impact.

“This is an already stable, vibrant residential neighborhood of which we have too few of in this community,” said Howard Hendricks, who lives just a 10-minute walk from Ivanhoe. "Gary has any number of vacant pieces of property that are already zoned commercial ... if you must do this, please do it somewhere else."

According to Gary Municipal code, when applying for a rezone, mail certified letters must be sent to all property owners within 400 feet of the project. Many residents at the public hearing were upset they did not receive a letter. Middlebrooks and her mother even made copies of the letter they received and canvassed the neighborhood to raise awareness.

Nina Burton, who has two children attending West Side, learned about the public hearing from a Facebook post shared by Kimmie Gordon of GARD (Gary Advocates for Responsible Development). She said West Side parents, staff and students should have been contacted.

Not everyone who spoke opposed the project. Michele Blackmon lives across the street from Edison and said she has seen the vacant school be used as "dumping ground" for years. She said she supported Djuric's plans because she would rather see the school be "used for something positive."

Bytnar has said Djuric's location in Hammond is also near a residential neighborhood. Corrina Davis, who lives right behind Ivanhoe said she actually relocated from Hammond to Gary in part because of all the trucking in Hammond. Many residents said the current trucking along 15th Avenue near Ivanhoe and along Fifth Avenue near Edison has already created bad traffic and damaged the surrounding roads.

“I reject the Djuric plan, even though I am a truck driver and I own a trucking business,” said Antonio Davis, who has been a truck driver for 22 years. “As a truck driver I know, drivers make mistakes, they tear some stuff up it is just the nature of the job.”

In a statement released after the public hearing, Prince said the city will continue to work with Djuric to find a location that "is more suitable for their needs."

"We welcome economic development in this city. We want the Djuric Trucking Companies of the world to invest here," Prince said. "Our first priority, however, is our people. The people have spoken, and we have listened."

Because the rezones were tabled, Burton said Gary residents will now "have to wait and see what the actual plan is."

“I am proud of us for really taking a stand. Regardless of what others think about our city, this is our city," Burton said. “Hopefully they truly heard what the residents as a whole said; it’s not that we don’t want economic development, we just want a plan where things are properly zoned and things are properly placed.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.