'This is Gary' Trailblazer Community Impact awards aim to recognize contributions

GARY — The new "This is Gary" awards aim to highlight contributions to the Steel City and rewrite narratives about the city.

Joslyn Kelly created the Gary Trailblazer Community Impact Awards and announced the first crop of nominees.

"I was so overwhelmed by the response to the creation of this award," Kelly said. "The nominees are diverse and have all made great contributions to our great city."

Nominees include the Rev. Dwight Gardner, Takia "KiKi" Smith, Dr. Janet Seabrook, Dr. Mike McGee, Elder Carrell Cargle, Jerla Freeman Disco, Bahiyah Shabazz, Mark Spencer, Earline Rogers, Wallace D. Johnson, Kendra S Johnson, Coach Earl Smith, Carmen McKee, Louis Robb, Kevin Bradley, Catisha Toney, McKenya Dilworth-Smith, Linda Jones, Chelsea Whittington, Ludeen Kilgore, Saundra Starling, Shirley Moorehead, Dominique Wilson, Bentley Ellis and Brandon Bee Bowen.

An awards ceremony will take place June 25 at the Hard Rock Casino in Gary.

“'This is Gary’ was created to educate, collaborate, motivate, and be the change that many talk about, but few take the steps to do,” Kelly said. “We are carefully curating events to address the community, starting with the uplifting and motivating of our youth, capturing the energy of transforming physical spaces and places, and celebrating these same physical spaces and places connected to the story of our rich heritage. We will conclude with a party on purpose with a purpose and a finale of praise and worship with a Gospel Explosion concert.”

She is planning several events in conjunction with the awards such as a Youth Empowerment Day, Be the Change Day, Heritage Day, Vision Ball and Gospel Explosion Concert featuring a mass choir. A coffee table book featuring the stories of Gary natives also will be released.

“I am calling on our community to embrace the vision to transform the current narrative of our city,” said Kelly. “This transformation involves the whole village, and the reward will be great. Together, we can produce and showcase what’s good while working towards being the change.”

For more information, visit thisisgaryvw.com or email divinestrategyllc@gmail.com.

