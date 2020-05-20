Thousands of gallons of milk to be distributed weekly in Gary, mayor says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

GARY — Through a partnership with a dairy company, thousands of gallons of milk will be distributed to Gary and Region residents.

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince announced Wednesday the launch of the Mayor’s Milk Initiative, which is a partnership with Borden Dairy. Every week, Borden will deliver 4,320 gallons of milk to Gary Genesis Center at 1 Genesis Center Plaza. From there, the milk will be available for drive-up distribution.

At noon on Saturday, residents of Northwest Indiana can pick up two to three gallons of milk, based on family size. The distribution will continue until the supply of milk runs out.

This program is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program, which has created a new Farmers to Families Food Box Program.

“I appreciate Borden Dairy partnering with the City of Gary to get milk to those suffering economic hardship,” Prince said. “The Mayor’s Milk Initiative will ease some of the burdens families are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

For more information, residents can contact Tony Walker at 219-887-2626.

