'To the future generation': Gary remembers Lew Wallace as demolition comes to a close

GARY — Over 50 years ago Willie Sease met his future wife, Mildred, on a school bus headed to Lew Wallace High School. After 40 years of marriage, the couple returned to what remains of their alma mater.

Looking at the rubble of the former Gary high school on Thursday, Lease said the demolition is bittersweet. A 1971 graduate, he was a member of one of the first integrated classes at Lew Wallace. He also served as the schools' assistant basketball coach from 1997 to 2001 and sent his son to "L-Dub." Being able to gather at the school one last time before the demolition is complete served as a sort of "reunion," Sease said.

A crowd of around 100 alumni gathered for the celebratory event, many sporting black and yellow Lew Wallace masks, hats, T-shirts and even letterman jackets.

Ernie Shelby, also known as "Lady Sax," nurtured her love of music at Lew Wallace. Now a professional saxophonist, she made it into the concert band her freshman year. She also played in the jazz band, marching band and served as band president before graduating in 1973.

"It is a sad, but good day. I marched this field many times," Shelby said. "I would rather see it go down with honor than be slowly destroyed ... it came from the ground and now to the ground it has returned."

The gathering marked the end of the school's demolition, which started in November. The entire project is slated to be completed in the next week or so. Then the property will become a green space until a new use is determined.

The two original school buildings were built in 1926. Sitting at 415 W. 45th Ave., the entire school had a footprint of 160,000 square feet. After closing in 2015, the interior of Lew Wallace gradually became unsafe.

During demolition, crews found a time capsule nestled in the left wall of the main entrance. During the ceremony Gary Community School Corp. Manager Paige McNulty opened the rusted metal box.

Inside she found a treasure-trove of memories; a faded Gary Post Tribune newspaper from March 30, 1931, several black and white photos of classrooms from 1929, multiple ledgers with the signed names of teachers, a Bible and a list on construction equipment that was addressed "To the future generation."

A 1992 Lew Wallace graduate and current owner of J's Breakfast Club in Gary, Joslyn Kelly said the day represented "both a celebration and a funeral."

"I look at it as an opportunity to take a step back and revel at the soil in which I was planted nearly 30 years ago," Kelly said. "Now I am celebrating how I blossomed."

Once the land returns to a blank, grassy slate, there will be room for something new to be planted there. Councilman Dwight Williams, who represents the sixth district where Lew Wallace is located, said he is committed to working with both the City Council and the mayor's office to bring housing to the property. He envisions replacing the piles of concrete and torn up old track with new residential development and maybe even a community center.

At the end of the ceremony attendees were invited to take bricks from the school building. Throughout the summer alumni will be able to stop by 3840 Georgia St. to pick up a brick. The Gary Community School Corporation also hopes to make the time capsule available online and will be posting updates on their website at garycsc.k12.in.us.

Demolishing Lew Wallace will help ready the city for progress and growth, Williams said.

"Thank about all the seeds that Lew Wallace planted, that it watered, that it nurtured. There is a tremendous legacy that stands taller than any building that will ever, could ever be erected here on 45th Avenue," Kelly said. "Don't focus on the loss, focus on the love, focus on the legacy, focus on the energy, focus on your stories which have changed the trajectory of this community ... Hail Lew Wallace!"

