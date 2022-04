Toddler flown to Chicago hospital after 2-vehicle crash, police say

GARY — A toddler was flown to a Chicago hospital after a crash Saturday night in the 3000 block of Broadway, police said.

Gary police were dispatched about 10 p.m. for a crash involving a 2001 GMC Yukon and a 2015 Nissan Altima, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The driver of the Yukon, a 40-year-old woman from Hammond, was traveling south when she failed to yield to northbound traffic as she turned into a gas station on the east side of the street, police said.

As a result, a 59-year-old Gary man driving the Altima hit the Yukon.

Both drivers required medical attention, and the toddler was flown by helicopter from the scene to a Chicago hospital, police said.

The crash remained under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.