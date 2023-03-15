GARY — The Indiana Toll Road's Exit 10 ramps will undergo construction beginning Monday through the end of November, diverting traffic onto nearby roads and causing potential delays, the toll road announced Wednesday.
Construction on the ramps near Gary/Chicago International Airport will happen between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays to expedite the project schedule.
The east entry ramp will close March 21 through May 20. The east exit ramps will close July 5 through Aug. 31. Drivers should use Exit 5 and head south on U.S. 41 to Chicago Avenue east.
The west entry and exit ramps will close Sept. 18 through Nov. 15.
Mainlines bridges will be reduced to single travel lane March 20 through May 25.
Signage will show alternative exits along construction corridors. Detour information is available at
indianatollroad.org. Updates will be available on the department's social media.
Surf's Up
It certainly isn't California or Hawaii, but the waves in Indiana were pretty decent Tuesday for Billy Burdett of Lakeside, Mich. Burdett, who likes to surf in and around Lake Michigan, chose the beach at the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk Trail to test his skills.
John J. Watkins, The Times
St Pat's parade in Michigan City
Mayor Duane Parry interacts with the crowd during the St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday in Michigan City.
Stan Maddux, The Times
St Pat's parade in Michigan City
Jacob Lindsey, 7, receives a piece of candy Saturday during Michigan City's annual St. Patrick's Day parade on Franklin Street downtown.
Stan Maddux, The Times
St Pat's parade in Michigan City
The Irish spirit was alive during Saturday's well-attended St. Patrick's Day parade in downtown Michigan City.
Stan Maddux, The Times
Indiana Science Olympiad 2023
Caroline Dyer (left) and Mia Green of Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Valparaiso work on reading maps and topography Saturday at the Indiana Science Olympiad state tournament at Purdue University Northwest in Hammond.
Steve Euvino, The Times
Indiana Science Olympiad 2023
Lake Central High School students Connor Siurek (left) and Matusz Wlodnarczyk test the strength of their wooden bridge Saturday at the Indiana Science Olympiad state tournament at Purdue University Northwest in Hammond.
Steve Euvino, The Times
Indiana Science Olympiad 2023
LaPorte High School students Carter Moses (left) and Tyler Troy collaborate on chemistry Saturday at the Indiana Science Olympiad state tournament at Purdue University Northwest in Hammond.
Steve Euvino, The Times
Boys Class 4A Regional - Chesterton vs Penn
Chesterton's Tyler Parrish hits a layup in the fourth quarter.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Boys Class 4A Regional - Chesterton vs Penn
Chesterton's Nick Furmanek gets sandwiched by Penn's Markus Burton, left, and Joshua Gatete.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Boys Class 4A Regional - Chesterton vs Penn
Chesterton's Justin Sims and Penn's Dominic Bonner battle for position under the basket.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Boys Class 4A Regional - Chesterton vs Penn
Chesterton coach Marc Urban talks to his team late in the fourth quarter.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Boys Class 4A Regional - Chesterton vs Penn
Chesterton coach Marc Urban has words for the referee following a call.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Boys Class 4A Regional - Chesterton vs Penn
Chesterton's Tyler Parrish reacts after it is evident that the Trojans will lose to the Kingsmen.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Boys Class 4A Regional - Chesterton vs Penn
Chesterton's cheerleaders console each other following the Trojans' loss to the Penn Kingsmen.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Boys Class 4A Regional - Hammond Central vs Mishawaka
Mishawaka's Rasauun Johnson goes over the back of Hammond Central's Matt King.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Boys Class 4A Regional - Hammond Central vs Mishawaka
Hammond Central's Matt King and Mishawaka's Rasauun Johnson collide under the basket.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Boys Class 4A Regional - Hammond Central vs Mishawaka
Hammond Central's Kenneth Grant gets a two-point layup.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Boys Class 4A Regional - Hammond Central vs Mishawaka
Hammond Central's Kenneth Grant gains control of a loose ball.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Boys Class 4A Regional - Hammond Central vs Mishawaka
Hammond Central's Kenneth Grant gets his piece of the net.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Boys Class 4A Regional - Hammond Central vs Mishawaka
Mishawaka's Rasauun Johnson goes over the back of Hammond Central's Matt King.
John J. Watkins, The Times
031223-spt-bbk-nj_12
21st Century’s Ashton Williamson (3) takes a shot over Westview’s Luke Helmuth (33) in the second quarter at the 2A regional championship at North Judson High School Saturday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
031223-spt-bbk-nj_4
21st Century’s Jermiya Henderson-Sims (5) gets tripped up against Westview’s Wade Springer (23) in the second quarter at the 2A regional championship at North Judson High School Saturday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
031223-spt-bbk-nj_8
21st Century’s Quintin Floyd (10) goes between Westview’s Jethro Hostetler (3) and Wade Springer (23) at the 2A regional championship at North Judson High School Saturday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
031223-spt-bbk-nj_9
21st Century’s Ashton Williamson (3) cuts the nets after the Cougars 67-58 win over Westview for the 2A regional championship at North Judson High School Saturday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
031223-spt-bbk-nj_3
21st Century’s Jermiya Henderson-Sims (5) goes for the rebound against Westview’s Brady Yoder (11) and Luke Helmuth (33) at the 2A Regional championship Saturday at North Judson High School.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
031223-spt-bbk-nj_1
21st Century’s Armon Davis (32) raises the regional championship trophy with the team after defeating Westview 67-58 in the 2A Regional championship Saturday at North Judson High School.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
031223-spt-bbk-nj_2
21st Century’s Ashton Williamson (3) goes to the basket against Westview’s Luke Helmuth (33) and Micah Miller (31) in the first quarter at the 2A Regional championship Saturday at North Judson High School.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Mobile Mental Health crisis unit
The Gary Common Council unanimously voted to fund the mobile mental health unit on Tuesday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
TJ aiming for 30th state title
Caroline Dyer and Helen Hann prepare to launch their elastic-powered vehicle down a hallway at Thomas Jefferson Middle School.
Doug Ross, The Times
First lady Jill Biden visits Ivy Tech Community College in Valparaiso
First lady Jill Biden, left, listens as Ivy Tech student Berdey Ahmat explains the alternate energy learning system Monday at Ivy Tech Community College in Valparaiso.
John J. Watkins, The Times
First lady Jill Biden visits Ivy Tech Community College in Valparaiso
First lady Jill Biden, left, looks on as she is introduced by student Lane Seibet Monday at Ivy Tech Community College in Valparaiso. The first lady was at the campus to highlight the Biden administration's commitment to career-connected learning.
John J. Watkins, The Times
First lady Jill Biden visits Ivy Tech Community College in Valparaiso
First lady Jill Biden speaks Monday at Ivy Tech Community College in Valparaiso. The first lady was at the campus to highlight the Biden administration's commitment to career-connected learning.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Children greeting Jill Biden at Ivy Tech College demonstrate a needed lesson plan
A protester waves a "TRUMP WON" banner Monday while waiting for first lady Jill Biden to arrive at Ivy Tech Community College in Valparaiso. In the background, preschool children cheer, "USA! USA! USA!"
Jerry Davich, The Times
Mussels have carpeted Lake Michigan
Fishermen brave the cold to fish off the pier at Washington Park in Michigan City.
Doug Ross, The Times
