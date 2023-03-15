GARY — The Indiana Toll Road's Exit 10 ramps will undergo construction beginning Monday through the end of November, diverting traffic onto nearby roads and causing potential delays, the toll road announced Wednesday.

Construction on the ramps near Gary/Chicago International Airport will happen between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays to expedite the project schedule.

The east entry ramp will close March 21 through May 20. The east exit ramps will close July 5 through Aug. 31. Drivers should use Exit 5 and head south on U.S. 41 to Chicago Avenue east.

The west entry and exit ramps will close Sept. 18 through Nov. 15.

Mainlines bridges will be reduced to single travel lane March 20 through May 25.

Signage will show alternative exits along construction corridors. Detour information is available at indianatollroad.org. Updates will be available on the department's social media.

