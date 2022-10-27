Trail connects art, history with transit system

GARY — A new trail combines art, history and architecture while promoting wellness in the city. That includes churches, historic sites, statuary and other works of art, some dating back to the Steel City’s founding.

Gary Public Transportation Corp. unveiled the new Art & History Fitness Trail Wednesday at the Adam Benjamin Jr. Metro Center. The ADA-accessible trail encourages and promotes education, fitness and walking along the transit company’s routes.

“This trail connects the city’s art and architecture with the transit line,” said David Wright, who works in planning, marketing and grant writing for GPTC.

Indiana Department of Health provided grant funding for trail development. Partners in the project include the City of Gary, Purdue University and America Walks.

Wright explained that the project is the product of “a couple years of planning, brainstorming and grant writing.”

The trail measures 1.5 miles as it weaves around public buildings, sculptures and pieces of Gary history.

With more than 18 destinations, the trail highlights local, community and regional artwork, sculptures, historic architecture and transit. Designated walkways are marked with wayfinding signage near art installations and landmarks to assist visitors with getting to and from areas. Visitors can start from any point along the trail.

Unique creations and places visitors will see include the “We are Gary” mural at the Gary Public Library and Cultural Center, the Jason Bord sculpture along 500 Broadway and City Methodist Church.

Erin Sherrow-Hayse, community wellness coordinator for Purdue University Extension Service, noted, “I’m just really excited” about the trail. She, Wright and Deb Backhus, with the City of Gary’s Redevelopment Office, took part in an unveiling of the trailhead outside the Metro Center.

Sherrow-Hayse said the walking trail can serve as a “platform to utilize with other health and wellness initiatives, with focus on walkability.”

Wright noted that the trail connects with four major bus stops.

In addition to signage, Wright explained, the project included the installation of five crosswalks along 7th, 9th and 10th avenues. Another crosswalk will connect with U.S. Steelyard, the home of the Gary SouthShore RailCats baseball team.

These crosswalks, Wright noted, will improve safety to and from GPTC bus stops.

Among the featured stops are Gary City Hall, completed in 1927, and the Lake County Courthouse, finished two years later. Outside City Hall are statues of Elbert H. Gary and Richard G. Hatcher.

The chairman of U.S. Steel, Gary founded the city that bears his name in 1906. Hatcher was among the first Black mayors of a major American city. The Gary statue was erected in 1927; the Hatcher statue was dedicated in 2018.

Across the street from City Hall is the Gary Land Company building, the city’s first permanent structure, built in 1906.

Among structures along the trail is City Methodist Church. Construction began on one of the first million-dollar churches in 1925. With a 1,000-seat auditorium, the church boasted nearly 3,000 members in 1952. It closed in 1975.

Among sculptures is Ormi Amrany’s "The Fusion" along Broadway just east of the Genesis Convention Center. The 40-foot sculpture, also known as “The Steelworkers’ Monument,” was dedicated in 2006 for Gary’s centennial.

Other artwork includes the “We Are Gary” mural on the second floor of the Gary Public Library and Cultural Center. The mural, depicting 22 images from Gary’s past, was unveiled in 2018.

The trail project, Wright said, “highlights the art and architecture around here.”