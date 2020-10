Train collides with semi at Gary crossing

GARY — A train struck a semitrailer at a Gary railroad crossing Saturday morning.

At 11 a.m. an eastbound Norfolk Southern train struck a semi at the Clark Road crossing near the Gary/Chicago International Airport, said Jeff DeGraff, of Norfolk Southern Media Relations.

No injuries were reported from those on the train or the driver of the semi, DeGraff said. The Gary Fire Department was called to the crash but were disregarded while en route to the scene, said Chief Sean O'Donnell.

The train was heading toward Elkhart and was 168 cars long.

Further details of the crash are under investigation.

