Truck and trailer parking facility coming to Gary

GARY — A truck and trailer parking facility is coming to Gary.
During a Tuesday meeting, the Gary City Council approved an ordinance to allow a special use permit so a trucking facility can operate on three adjacent parcels of land; at 4200 West Ridge Road and 4350 Ridge Road. The land sits between Tires Enterprise Corp and Standard Lease LLC, a truck and trailer leasing business.
The land is zoned M1-1, Manufacturing. Petitioner Brian Doughman said the facility will be used for trailer parking.
Doughman plans on leasing the property, which can store up to 350 trailers.
Councilman Clorius Lay, At-Large, was the sole "no" vote. He had concerns about ensuring no chemicals were stored in the trailers. Doughman said no hazardous waste will be allowed on the property.
Councilwoman Linda Barnes-Caldwell, represents the fifth district, where the trucking facility is located. She conducted a site visit a few weeks ago and said there are cameras monitoring everything that comes in and out of the front gate.
Crown Point man in coma after explosion left him with 3rd-degree burns, initial 1% chance of survival
WATCH NOW: Suspected 'Interstate 65 Killer' identified 30 years after homicides; Region family reacts to news
Strack & Van Til buys last WiseWay Market in Region
Friends, family search for woman after vacant car is found
Man dropped keys, credit cards while fleeing homicide scene, court records state
Chicago man dies after being shot multiple times in Hammond
Utility looking to double water rate, increase sewer rates by as much as 56%
UPDATE: Driver identified in Porter County school bus crash; no children involved, cops say
Northwest Indiana's first cat cafe finding felines permanent homes
1 dead, 1 wounded in separate overnight shootings, police say
Men ambushed woman, shot her to death after argument in gas station, police say
Portage man fired gun at pills on floor after forcing woman to regurgitate them, police say
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle, police say
Schoop's ranks as Indiana's top restaurant chain
1 killed, 4 wounded in weekend shootings, police say
Gallery: Prince touts continued blight eradication, new identity for Gary during State of the City address
Prince touts continued blight eradication, new identity for Gary during State of the City address
Mayor Jerome Prince waves to a colleague in the stands of Gary SouthShore RailCats Stadium after his State of the City address Wednesday.
Connor Burge, The Times
Prince touts continued blight eradication, new identity for Gary during State of the City address
Mayor Jerome Prince hugs a resident of Gary before he gives his State of the City address Wednesday.
Connor Burge, The Times
Prince touts continued blight eradication, new identity for Gary during State of the City address
Mayor Jerome Prince and wife DeAnna Prince walk onto the Gary SouthShore RailCats field Wednesday before Prince delivers his first in-person State of the City address.
Connor Burge, The Times
Prince touts continued blight eradication, new identity for Gary during State of the City address
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince, via a video, shares ideas for the future of the city with the crowd at his State of the City address Wednesday before addressing the crowd at the podium.
Connor Burge, The Times
Prince touts continued blight eradication, new identity for Gary during State of the City address
DeAnna Prince introduces her husband, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince, Wednesday before he delivers his first in-person State of the City address.
Connor Burge, The Times
Prince touts continued blight eradication, new identity for Gary during State of the City address
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince delivers his State of the City address Wednesday at the Gary SouthShore RailCats Steel Yard stadium.
Connor Burge, The Times
Prince touts continued blight eradication, new identity for Gary during State of the City address
Mayor Jerome Prince touts Gary's achievements during his State of the City address Wednesday.
Connor Burge, The Times
Prince touts continued blight eradication, new identity for Gary during State of the City address
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince gives his State of the City address Wednesday at RailCats stadium.
Connor Burge, The Times
Prince touts continued blight eradication, new identity for Gary during State of the City address
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince discusses his future plans for Gary Wednesday during his State of the City address.
Connor Burge, The Times
Prince touts continued blight eradication, new identity for Gary during State of the City address
City officials applaud Gary Mayor Jerome Prince Wednesday during his State of the City address.
Connor Burge, The Times
Prince touts continued blight eradication, new identity for Gary during State of the City address
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince touts accomplishments made by the city Wednesday during his 2021 State of the City address.
Connor Burge, The Times
Prince touts continued blight eradication, new identity for Gary during State of the City address
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince delivers his State of the City address at RailCats Stadium Wednesday.
Connor Burge, The times
Prince touts continued blight eradication, new identity for Gary during State of the City address
Attendees listen to Gary Mayor Jerome Prince Wednesday while he gives the 2021 State of the City address.
Connor Burge, The Times
Prince touts continued blight eradication, new identity for Gary during State of the City address
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince delivers his State of the City address Wednesday to residents and city employees.
Connor Burge, The Times
Prince touts continued blight eradication, new identity for Gary during State of the City address
Residents and Gary city officials and employees listen Wednesday as Gary Mayor Jerome Prince delivers his State of the City address.
Connor Burge, The Times
Prince touts continued blight eradication, new identity for Gary during State of the City address
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince delivers his 2021 State of the City address Wednesday at the Gary SouthShore RailCats Steel Yard stadium.
Connor Burge, The Times
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!