Truck and trailer parking facility coming to Gary

GARY — A truck and trailer parking facility is coming to Gary.

During a Tuesday meeting, the Gary City Council approved an ordinance to allow a special use permit so a trucking facility can operate on three adjacent parcels of land; at 4200 West Ridge Road and 4350 Ridge Road. The land sits between Tires Enterprise Corp and Standard Lease LLC, a truck and trailer leasing business.

The land is zoned M1-1, Manufacturing. Petitioner Brian Doughman said the facility will be used for trailer parking.

Doughman plans on leasing the property, which can store up to 350 trailers.

Councilman Clorius Lay, At-Large, was the sole "no" vote. He had concerns about ensuring no chemicals were stored in the trailers. Doughman said no hazardous waste will be allowed on the property.

Councilwoman Linda Barnes-Caldwell, represents the fifth district, where the trucking facility is located. She conducted a site visit a few weeks ago and said there are cameras monitoring everything that comes in and out of the front gate.

