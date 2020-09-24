 Skip to main content
'Two banker boxes' of financial records sent to feds in latest Gary subpoena, attorney says
GARY — A city leader says Gary officials are complying with another federal subpoena for financial records stemming from former Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson's time in office. 

Trent A. McCain, corporation counsel for the city of Gary, said city staff delivered "two banker boxes" worth of material to the U.S. Department of Justice on Sept. 18. 

"And that was just a partial response," McCain said. "There is more coming." 

The records requested are from 2015 and 2019, he said. 

Two-term Mayor Freeman-Wilson led Gary City Hall for eight years up until Dec. 31, 2019, after she was defeated in the last election.

This marks the fifth publicly disclosed round of grand jury subpoenas served on the Jerome Prince administration for documents preceding his time in office. 

The Gary police and finance departments were targets of the most recent round of subpoenas served in Gary in August. 

Other subpoenas have been received since Jan. 1. Prince and his team have said they intend to fully comply with any and all subpoenas. 

The news of more subpoenas served on City Hall comes on the heels of Mary Cossey, a former city employee and close ally of Freeman-Wilson, being charged with felony wire fraud. 

McCain declined to say who is the target of the federal investigation.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

