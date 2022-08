Two Indiana State troopers were hit by apparent drunk driver, police say

GARY — Two Indiana State Police troopers were hit by an apparent drunk driver on Interstate 80 early Saturday morning, according to ISP.

Just after 12:52 a.m., two troopers from the Lowell Post were hit by a silver 2013 Subaru Legacy while conducting a traffic stop on the westbound side of I-80 near the Grant Street exit.

Troopers Kay Galvan and Dennis Griffin were both inside their car with their emergency lights activated when they were hit. They were taken to a local hospital and have been released, according to ISP.

Kyle Dickson, of Hobart, was driving the Subaru.

Dickson, 27, refused medical treatment and was taken to the Lake County Jail with a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated while endangering a person, according to ISP.