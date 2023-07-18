GARY — Growing up, MarQus Williams can only remember having maybe two or three teachers that looked like him.

That's why when he learned about an opportunity to tutor elementary schoolers in Gary, saying yes was a "no-brainer."

"It's important to have a Black male figure come into the school to talk about success and show them (students) how to get there," explained Williams, a safety engineer with U.S. Steel.

What started with a handful of U.S. Steel employees reading aloud to children has blossomed into a consistent mentorship program — one that helped Beveridge Elementary School secure state STEM certification.

Creating role models

Before the pandemic, a few U.S. Steel employees starting reading to Beveridge students during their lunch hour. Angela Grayson, Assistant principal of Beveridge, said the school was in the midst of a real "STEM push," so the volunteers started reading stories related to science and math.

The partnership has expanded a lot over the past three years. Volunteers were trained to use the online "i-ready" program and eventually started tutoring students every week. About a dozen U.S. Steel employees participated, working with the same two students throughout the year. The i-ready program creates personalized benchmarks for each student and monitors their progress.

ShaKeia Reese, who is a safety specialist at U.S. Steel, worked with Grayson to launch the mentorship program. She said having volunteers work with the same kids week after week really helped students come out of their shells.

"We didn't want to just go and do a volunteer day, we wanted to make a difference," said Thomas Ruffner, U.S. Steel Gary Works Engineer Site Manager. "To really have an impact, we knew we had to be consistent."

Aided by the tutoring program and letters of support from U.S. Steel employees, Beveridge Elementary was able to earn STEM certification from the Indiana Department of Education this past May, after being denied the year before. Both Beveridge Elementary and Gary's Glen Park Academy for Excellence in Learning received the certification this year. Bailly STEM Academy got the certification last year.

"This shows that there is some quality education going on in Gary," Grayson said.

The Indiana Department of Education created the certification program in 2014 to help implement the state's STEM education priorities. Before becoming certified, schools are graded on a rubric that evaluates things like teacher qualifications, curriculum and outside engagement with community stakeholders. Grayson said the certification will allow Beveridge to apply for more STEM-related grant funding.

Over 100 Indiana schools have earned the STEM certification so far. In Northwest Indiana the only certified schools outside Gary are Barker Middle School and Crichfield Elementary in LaPorte and Lake Hills Elementary in Michigan City.

According to Department of Education's "Indiana's Priorities for STEM Education" document, the number of math and computer-related jobs in Indiana is expected to grow to nearly 69,000 by 2028, up from 61,344 jobs in 2018.

The U.S. Steel volunteers did more than just help students hit their STEM goals, Grayson said they also served as role models.

"There misconceptions about steel mills. That they just make steel, but there are so many other things we need support with," Reese said.

The volunteers represented a wide-range of professional specialties and backgrounds; Grayson said it was valuable for students to see women and People of Color working in STEM.

According to the National Teacher and Principal Survey, Black men made up just 1.3% of public school teachers during the 2020-21 school year. The STEM field also struggles with a lack of diversity, Black workers made up just 9% of the STEM workforce in 2021.

"We realized, in a female-dominated career that we didn't have a lot of male exposure, so to have the men coming in and the community coming in, to a school system that was struggling, it meant a lot," Grayson said. "To have people really spend one-on-one time with students was amazing."

U.S. Steel plans on continuing the mentorship program next year. Beveridge is working to expand its STEM curriculum even more, during the 2023-24 school year each quarter will be organized around a different science-related theme. Themes will include; aeronautics, gardening and hydroponics, construction and engineering, and robotics and coding.

Gallery: New furniture for kids at Glen Park Academy Gary Community School Corp. students returned to their classrooms after winter break to a surprise Tuesday: brand-new furniture. Glen Park Academy New Furniture.jpg A classroom at Glen Park Academy for Excellence in Gary, decked out Tuesday with brand-new furniture. Glen Park Academy New Furniture 2.jpg Staff rolls brand-new furniture into Glen Park Academy for Excellence on Tuesday. Buildings throughout the Gary school district received new f… Glen Park Academy New Furniture 3.jpg Gary Community School Corp. officials said that Tuesday was the first time in decades that many schools in the district received new furniture. Glen Park Academy New Furniture 4.jpg Students sit in a classroom Tuesday at Glen Park Academy for Excellence in Gary. Students returned from the holiday break to brand-new furniture. Glen Park Academy New Furniture 5.jpg New tables on Tuesday at Glen Park Academy for Excellence in Gary. Gallery HTML code