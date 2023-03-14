Lanes should reopen within the next two hours, according to a report from INDOT around 8 p.m.
GARY — A crash blocked the right lane on Interstate 80 between Burr and Colfax streets for approximately an hour Tuesday, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
Lanes closed around 8 p.m. and reopened an hour later.
Traffic is moving slowly along I-80 west due to the accident, video surveillance shows. INDOT said the lanes should reopen within the next two hours.
