GARY — A Gary man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash at 7:58 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Colfax Street.
Killed was Marcus Harris, 40, of Gary, according to the Lake County coroner's office. The deceased suffered blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead at 9 p.m., according to the news release.
A motorcycle and two cars were involved in the collision. Harris was on the motorcycle and was thrown from it after being struck. One vehicle caught fire and was extinguished by Gary firefighters, according to Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady.
The Lake County coroner's office, Gary Police Department, Gary Fire Department, Indiana State Police and Lake County Reconstruction were all involved at the scene.
