UPDATE: Gary council, administration tensions escalate with 2021 budget passage

GARY — Despite objections from the mayor, the city’s Common Council has approved its preferred 2021 budget that includes a one-time 3% pay raise for police and fire and skips salary increases for anyone else making over $30,000.
The council's $82.4 million budget represents a net decrease of $539,000 from the mayor’s proposed budget of $82.9 million, according to Councilwoman Tai Adkins, D-4th, who has a business background in procurement and led the council’s savings analysis.
The council’s budget was approved 6-2 Monday night. It includes decreases to line items such as overtime, fuel consumption, professional services, printing and advertising.
After the council meeting Monday, Mayor Jerome Prince’s “Re-Imagine Gary” Facebook published a late-night post containing inaccuracies about the council’s final budget; it alleged the council cut $8 million from worker salaries, and also cut police and fire salaries.
By the next morning, the post appeared to have been edited so that it did not reference the $8 million in cuts, but still contained inaccuracies, council members said.
But the damage was already done, Adkins said. As of Wednesday, the post was shared 31 times and received 108 comments, many from Gary residents.
Some Facebook commentators disputed the contents. Others expressed outrage over the claim that the council was cutting police and fire salaries so drastically. Instead, the council was voting to raise their salaries.
“It was such a misleading post. It was very disrespectful and disheartening to see,” Adkins told The Times.
City in 'promising position'
Michael Gonzalez, city spokesman, declined to discuss the original post's contents and why it was edited.
"One of our staffers put up the first (Facebook) in question. When we read the post early Tuesday morning, we removed it and replaced it. We stand by the second statement," Gonzalez said.
He added: "The Common Council has a statutory obligation to pass a budget, and Mayor Prince respects that duty. He and his team have the financial information necessary to make tough decisions and have shared the same with the council. In light of that, we still appear to be at an impasse, and Mayor Prince will announce his next steps soon."
Councilman Ron Brewer, D-at large, and Council President William Godwin, D-1st, also expressed disappointment that post reached residents via social media with inaccurate information.
Godwin said the government’s use of social media to “spew outright lies” to Gary residents is “totally irresponsible, unethical and problematic.”
Prince, who attended Monday's meeting via Zoom, said the council's cuts are inappropriate and “extremely devastating to the city’s operations.”
He said a representative from the state’s auditing agency — which has flagged Gary for inappropriate spending under previous administrations — recently commended his administration for taking steps to place the city on more solid, financial footing with cost reductions in various departments.
“She went on to say that, in fact, she was most pleased because of the progress that has been made. In her years of working with city, (she said) this was the most promising position she’s ever seen the city in,” Prince said.
Despite Prince’s request, the council voted 6-2 to approve their version of next year’s budget. Council members Clorius Lay and Cozey Weatherspoon voted against.*
Lay questioned the wisdom of giving police and fire $600,000 in raises next year. He said he also fears a census decline next year for Gary and a falling away of federal grants as a result.
“The impact is just horrendous,” Lay said.
Modest reductions?
When crafting a new budget, Adkins said she looked at previous years' expenditures to consider savings.
For example, the city budgeted nearly $85,000 for printing in 2018 but spent only $45,354; similar trends were noted in 2019 and 2020, she said. Her amended budget would reduce printing from $82,195 to $69,000, documents show.
Advertising was also over-budgeted in past years; the city spent $10,000 in 2019, but budgeted for $39,000, she said. In 2020, the city has spent $16,700 so far.
Adkins proposed cutting professional services contracts from $2.26 million to $1.95 million. Fuel consumption was cut from $865,250 to $648,938. Adkins said crude oil prices are down considerably this year.
Overtime was cut from $1.9 million to $1.8 million.
Colvin said the city is not against police and fire pay raises; the city simply doesn’t have the money. Budgeting enough overtime is critical as firefighters and officers retire or leave the city, she has said.
Adkins said the council is open to discussion on more overtime as the administration shows a need for it in 2021.
Colvin argued the city historically budgeted too little for fuel consumption, so Gary government starts each new fiscal year months behind in bills. The city has spent about $500,000 so far this year in gasoline, she said.
The council also eliminated proposed salary hikes for key personnel, including Eric Reaves, executive director for Community Investment, whose salary would have increased from $70,000 to $90,000 next year.
The city is trying to close the gap on a $3 million general fund revenue shortfall.
“My thought process going into this was ‘shouldn’t we be implementing cost savings, or cost avoidance, overall, even from last year?" Adkins said. "The overall budgets in past years were lower than our actual expenditures. We should try to trend lower if we don’t have the revenue coming in."
Prince has had an uphill political battle working with the council on legislation and policy initiatives since he was sworn in Jan. 1, but Adkins said her budget plan was not driven by politics. Her budget prioritizes public safety while targeting potential cost savings, she said.
“I really care about this city and would never make a proposal that would do anything detrimental of the operations of the city," she said.
The city has a Nov. 6 deadline to input the budget data into the state's Gateway system. Expecting a possible veto by Prince, the council has scheduled a series of emergency meetings.
Note: This story has been updated to reflect Councilman Dwight Williams voted in favor of the budget.
