UPDATE: Gary council, administration tensions escalate with 2021 budget passage

He said a representative from the state’s auditing agency — which has flagged Gary for inappropriate spending under previous administrations — recently commended his administration for taking steps to place the city on more solid, financial footing with cost reductions in various departments.

“She went on to say that, in fact, she was most pleased because of the progress that has been made. In her years of working with city, (she said) this was the most promising position she’s ever seen the city in,” Prince said.

Despite Prince’s request, the council voted 6-2 to approve their version of next year’s budget. Council members Clorius Lay and Cozey Weatherspoon voted against.*

Lay questioned the wisdom of giving police and fire $600,000 in raises next year. He said he also fears a census decline next year for Gary and a falling away of federal grants as a result.

“The impact is just horrendous,” Lay said.

Modest reductions?

When crafting a new budget, Adkins said she looked at previous years' expenditures to consider savings.