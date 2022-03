UPDATE: Woman charged with murder in gas station shooting, courts say

GARY — A Region woman has been accused of murder after a man was found fatally shot early Monday morning at a gas station in Gary. Court documents stated the man had punched her before she fired a shot in the vehicle.

Isedra Simone Brooks, 28, of Gary, is charged with murder in the death of Armani Darnell Handy, according to Lake County Superior Court records.

Handy, 33, of Gary, was pronounced dead at 2:10 a.m. after he was found unresponsive at a gas station in the 4800 block of Broadway, according to the coroner.

At 1:45 a.m. Monday, Gary officers responded to the scene to find Brooks crying hysterically and asking for help while standing on the passenger side of a Honda, according to the court records.

Handy was found lying on his back on the ground between the Honda and blue Toyota Sienna. He was not responsive and medics transported him to Methodist Hospitals Northlake campus, where he was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Upon further investigation, police found a loaded handgun in the Honda on the passenger seat.

Surveillance footage showed the Honda parking on the south side of the gas station. After the vehicle stops, movement can be seen inside, police said.

On the video, a man is seen exiting the vehicle, approaching the passenger side of the vehicle and entering through the passenger side.

The court documents states the man appears to initiate a physical altercation with someone in the vehicle. Next the man is seen exiting from the passenger side to go back to the driver's side.

Once back in the vehicle, it appeared that more activity was happening inside, the footage showed. Then, a short time later, a female is seen exiting the Honda and firing a handgun into the vehicle, according to court records.

The man is then seen exiting the vehicle and collapses next to the driver's side door.

The surveillance video shows the woman taking a phone from the vehicle and making calls while holding the firearm, court reports alleged.

Finally, the female is shown placing the firearm back inside the vehicle, walking to the driver's side where the man is and sitting down and checking on the man.

Brooks told police that she and Handy were driving from a bar when they began to get into an altercation because they believed a gun was missing from the vehicle, court records stated.

After they pulled into the gas station, she stated that Handy punched her in the face. After that, she told police she could not remember what happened but allegedly said she fired the gun into the vehicle but was not sure if the bullet struck him, police reported.

She said she then went to check on him and he was on the ground.

