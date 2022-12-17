Urban farm launches year-round food box and pantry program

GARY — Brightly colored pantries will soon be popping up across the city.

Adorned with paintings of flowers, suns and the words “free food,” the 10 pantries contain canned goods, hats, socks, toiletries and more. The Food Box and Pantry Program is being led by Faith Farms and Orchard, an acre-and-a-half urban farm that produces around 15,000 pounds of food every year. Faith Farms launched the program on Monday; the first two pantries will be located near the farm at 656 Caroline St.

“Our free, freshly grown products will not only be here during the Christmas season, but year-round,” Faith Farms Founder Pastor Curtis Whittaker said in a Facebook Live announcement. “We understand the need for food doesn’t occur during the holidays only. We want to be a consistent resource that provides healthy options to residents while eliminating the need for them to travel outside of our community.”

The remaining eight pantries will be placed throughout the city. Local businesses, churches and nonprofits that are interested in hosting a pantry can contact Whittaker at 219-880-0850. Whittaker said the host locations will be responsible for keeping the pantries stocked.

The pantries will not be monitored, but Whittaker asked residents to only take what they need.

“Don’t take everything. We do ask that you be mindful of others,” Whittaker said.

According to Faith Farms’ Facebook, the organization’s mission is to create “thriving community-based food systems that will make high-quality food available to everyone.” Faith currently donates about 90% of what it produces; eventually it hopes to expand its Community Supported Agriculture, or CSA, program, selling 75% of its food, giving 15% to volunteers and donating 10%.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Access Research Atlas, the majority of Gary’s census tracts are considered both low income and “low access,” meaning the nearest grocery store is more than one mile away.

The farm is constantly expanding its offerings; In September, Faith received $425,000 from the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana for the “Faith, Fresh, Frozen Foundation” initiative. The initiative will use the flash-freezing method to preserve and package food while maintaining key ingredients.

The goal is to start by freezing 5,000 pounds of produce a year, 20% of which will be donated to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana. Whittaker said the remaining 80% will be sold to local restaurants, hospitals and even school districts. Faith hopes to start preserving food by early 2024.

The farm received another grant in October of this year, $500,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the “FAITH Food Is Medicine” program. A partnership between the farm, Indiana University Northwest and Methodist Hospitals, the Food Is Medicine initiative hopes to address health inequities in the area.

Program participants must get a prescription for nutritious food from their doctor at Methodist Hospitals. For one year, participants will receive a weekly box of healthy, locally grown produce. The grant provided funding for 75 people. Once the program is up and running, Whittaker said, Faith plans on buying produce from other Black growers in the city.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the leading cause of death in Northwest Indiana, claiming 41,265 lives in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties from 1999-2020.

“These funds will allow us to use fresh produce to battle against heart disease, diabetes, obesity and other ailments that impact communities of color,” Whittaker said in an October news release announcing the Food Is Medicine program.

More information about Faith Farms is available on Facebook at Faith CDC.

