US Marshals Service, Gary police team up to save lives

GARY — All of the city's police officers will soon be better equipped to save a life, thanks to the U.S. Department of Justice's National Public Safety Partnership program.

When veteran Gary police Sgt. William "Bill" Fazekas found himself bleeding heavily after a shootout during a traffic stop in February, he knew he needed a tourniquet, he previously told The Times.

Gary officers didn't carry tourniquets at that time, but Officer Donald Briggs came to Fazekas' aid and used a belt to slow Fazekas' bleeding.

The U.S. Marshals Service approached the Gary Police Department after Fazekas' shooting about equipping every officer with a medical kit containing a high-quality tourniquet and other supplies to treat life-threatening injuries, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The Marshals Service used about $35,000 in PSP funds to purchase 160 medical kits and has been training Gary officers how to use the kits, which can be clipped to a vest or belt.

Every officer will receive a kit, from those in patrol and investigators to those working the front desk, Hamady said. Officers also will be encouraged to carry the kits during special assignments and side jobs.

"We never know when those kits might be used," Hamady said. "We never know when it could save an officer's life or someone else's life."

The Marshals Service is committed to replacing kits after they're used, he said.

Todd L. Nukes, U.S. marshal for the Northern District of Indiana, said the Marshals Service is proud to partner with Gary police.

"These kits contain lifesaving essentials that can be utilized for both officers and members of the general public as dictated by circumstance," Nukes said. "Certainly, with any traumatic event, time is critical. As a result, having these first aid kits will allow officers to deliver immediate medical interventions with the goal of increasing survival rates."

Nukes commended his Investigative Operations Division-Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and district USMS personnel for providing the kits and coordinating and conducting training for Gary officers.

During a session Friday, Cpl. Carlos Aleman said he helped save the life of a gunshot victim about 10 years ago by applying pressure to the wound.

"We're always in unpredictable life-and-death situations," he said. "This is something we can use. We just gotta be prepared."

Cpl. Javier Garza said training was needed.

"It's a great thing," he said.

Hamady said officers who take the required four-hour training will have an option to take another eight-hour course.

The training, which was developed in coordination with the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, focuses on the survival mindset, real-world medical planning and tactical combat casualty care principles, according to the Marshals Service.

Simulation scenarios reinforce immediate actions required to provide life-saving interventions under stressful circumstances.

Hamady said the department also was grateful for a donation from Ogden Dunes Police Chief Jeremy Ogden, who provided a number of tourniquets for officers in the wake of Fazekas' shooting.