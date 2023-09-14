Gary Community School Corp. is looking for applicants to fill a vacancy on the Gary Library Board.
The vacancy follows the expiration of Tyrell Anderson's term, which ended in June.
Interested applicants should submit their letter of interest to Gary Community School Corp. Central Administration Office, 900 Gerry St. or email Erma Patton, the executive administrative assistant at epatton@garycsc.k12.in.us.
Letters of interest at due Sept. 22.
Anyone with questions or concerns should call (219) 881-5401.