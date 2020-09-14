Vacant commercial building catches fire in Gary; cause under investigation

GARY — Officials are working to determine the cause of a fire to a vacant commercial building Sunday evening.
Firefighters responded mid-Friday evening to a fire on the second floor of the building, at 3990 Broadway, Gary Fire Chief Sean O'Donnell said.
The fire was quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported, O'Donnell said.
An investigation into the fire was ongoing as of Monday morning.
