 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vacant commercial building catches fire in Gary; cause under investigation
urgent

Vacant commercial building catches fire in Gary; cause under investigation

{{featured_button_text}}
Firefighter stock

Firefighter gear and a fire hose.

 Doug Ross, The Times

GARY — Officials are working to determine the cause of a fire to a vacant commercial building Sunday evening.

Firefighters responded mid-Friday evening to a fire on the second floor of the building, at 3990 Broadway, Gary Fire Chief Sean O'Donnell said.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported, O'Donnell said.

An investigation into the fire was ongoing as of Monday morning.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Fourth of July Surprise

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts