Victim hit by gunfire in Gary, drives to New Chicago home

GARY — A man was shot in Gary and was found shortly after in New Chicago Friday afternoon, police said.

At 4:15 p.m. first responders were called to aid a reported gunshot victim at a residence on McKinley Avenue, said New Chicago Chief of Police Bill Parry.

Police then learned the man had been injured in a shooting in Gary.

After being hit with gunfire, the victim reportedly drove to his residence in New Chicago. First responders then transported him to a local hospital, where Gary police responded to gather information.

The man's current condition or extent of injuries are unknown.

The Gary Police Department did not immediately respond to The Times' request for information on the incident.

