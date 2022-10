Vigil plan for man who disappeared nearly two weeks ago

GARY — A vigil is planned Thursday night for a Gary man who disappeared nearly two weeks ago.

Davione Comanse, 23, was last seen Sept. 23 in Gary, police said.

Comanse's family and friends have been searching for him, but they need the community's help, according to a news release.

A vigil for Comanse is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Gary Police Department, 555 Polk St. Candles will be lit while the group is in prayer.

Comanse was described as 5 foot 5 and 126 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Comanse's mother, Amber Broadnax, told The Times last week that it's highly unusual for him to not communicate with her for such a long time.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Sgt. Mark Salazar at 219-881-1209. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.