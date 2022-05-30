Volunteers install smoke detectors in Aetna homes

GARY — Volunteers installed smoke detectors in homes in Gary's Aetna neighborhood this Memorial Day weekend.

Volunteers with the Aetna Manor Revitalization Program teamed up with the American Red Cross and the Gary Fire Department to place potentially life-saving smoke detectors in residents' homes in the economically depressed neighborhood on the northeast side of the Steel City, just west of Miller. Gary resident Penelope Love founded the Sound the Alarm, Save a Life initiative eight years ago.

"We are working with the City of Gary to extend this program to all neighborhoods throughout the city," Love said.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal recorded 77 residential fire fatalities across the Hoosier State last year. It's estimated as many as two-thirds of fatal fires nationally take place in homes without working smoke alarms.

The National Fire Protection Administration estimates the risk of dying in a house fire is cut in half in homes with working smoke alarms.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security encourages people to test smoke alarms every month, keep one in or just outside every bedroom in the house and replace smoke detectors every eight to 10 years. Batteries should be charged at least once a year to ensure the smoke detectors remain in working order.

