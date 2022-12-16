Volunteers needed for Spirit of Christmas event

GARY — State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, is seeking volunteers to pass out presents and serve refreshments at his annual Spirit of Christmas event.

The Spirit of Christmas will be celebrated from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 24 at the Calumet Township Multipurpose Center, 1900 W. 41st Ave., Gary.

Individuals interested in volunteering should call 219-887-2046. Anyone interested in attending the free event should call the same number to register.

"This annual event brings together people of all ages from all over Lake County," Smith said. "Lots of fun and fellowship is planned for those who attend and this will provide us all with a great opportunity to join in the Christmas season."

