 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Volunteers needed for Spirit of Christmas event

  • 0
Dinners warm bodies and souls at Christmas events

State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, serves attendees at a past Spirit of Christmas Dinner. This year's free event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 24 in Gary. To volunteer or register to attend call 219-887-2046

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

GARY — State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, is seeking volunteers to pass out presents and serve refreshments at his annual Spirit of Christmas event.

The Spirit of Christmas will be celebrated from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 24 at the Calumet Township Multipurpose Center, 1900 W. 41st Ave., Gary.

Individuals interested in volunteering should call 219-887-2046. Anyone interested in attending the free event should call the same number to register.

"This annual event brings together people of all ages from all over Lake County," Smith said. "Lots of fun and fellowship is planned for those who attend and this will provide us all with a great opportunity to join in the Christmas season."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA’s InSight just detected the strongest earthquake on Mars ever

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts