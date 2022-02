WATCH NOW: 16 probationary firefighters join in effort to rebuild Gary Fire Department force

GARY — In an effort to rebuild Gary's firefighting force, 16 new probationary firefighters were sworn in Wednesday afternoon.

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince and Gary Fire Department Chief Sean O'Donnell welcomed the new hires in a ceremony Wednesday at City Hall. The fire chief thanked the administration for their role in adding more manpower to the department.

"In two years we have hired 24 firefighters now," O'Donnell said. "We hired eight a couple years ago and 16 now. This is important. This is the biggest class we have gotten."

The firefighters were sworn in and will now begin their training periods. The group is expected to complete the first phase of their training this summer.

Prince said this is among efforts to rebuild the city's fire department in an aim to heighten public safety.

"As you can all imagine, to add 16 firefighters at one time is certainly a momentous occasion," Prince said. "One of the things that gives me pride is the city's public safety team. Everyday, hundreds of men and women across the city go into situations most people find themselves running from. ... We will do the very best to provide the resources equipment and training that you need in order to be the most successful fire person that you possibly can."

The new probationary firefighters include: Baile Barnett, Louis Brown, Gregory Brumfield, Matthew Friday, Lucas Groszewski, Edward Harris, Mark Hubbard II, Larry McMillian Jr., Marlon Northern Jr., TroyNesha Sago, Kylan Taylor, Zechariah Tucker, Doyle Wesly, Jay Johnson, Edward Grotta and Logan Kalmar.

Louis Brown, 28, of Chicago, said he wants to serve the community he grew up in.

"I want to support the city," he said. "I want to help people. I grew up in Gary and have family here, and I want to be able to give back to the city."

His mother, Evangela Brown, said it was a "proud mom" moment to watch her son get sworn in. Louis Brown's fiance, Tanaya Wilson, also cheered him on.

"I feel overwhelmed and excited," Evangela Brown said. "I'm excited he got into public service. I'm a teacher, so now we are both in public service."

Marlon Northern Jr., 24, of Gary, said he chose to become a firefighter to be able to help people and bring joy to his community. He said he chose Gary Fire Department because of its reputation.

"It's a family-oriented place," Northern said. "It's a brotherhood and sisterhood, where people show love for each other."

Gary is the only fire department O’Donnell applied for 24 years ago. The fire chief addressed the group and laid out the “rookie rules for success,” focusing on hard work, dedication, humility, staying positive, training and service to the community.

"Anytime we hire new firefighters or EMT's is a great day," O'Donnell said. "We still need to hire more people, but this is a step in the right direction. Our resources have been depleted for so many years but under this administration, we have been able to hire 24 people in two years."

