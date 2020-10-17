WATCH NOW: Activists gather at Gary City Hall to be 'United Against Racism'

Sixteen-year-old activist Dani Sipp took the mic, speaking on environmental activism and the importance of voting in November.

“What I am asking today is if you could just please vote,” Sipp said. “Vote for the right people, do your research. Because at the end of the day, you’re not just advocating for yourselves and for your family. You’re advocating for future generations. You’re advocating for your children and your children’s children. Please think of us. Think of the future. Black lives matter.”

Kim McGee, of Black Lives Matter NWI-Gary, called for the creation of a civilian review board for the Gary Police Department, something she said her group has advocated for since 2015. In June, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince signed an executive order creating a police use of force commission, which will include civic and business leaders, community activists, faith leaders and community organizations. However, McGee said that while a member of her organization is on the committee, there is still much to be desired from the initiative.

“It’s been a long-term project and we suspected it would be a long-fought battle,” McGee said. “But the commission now only is able to give recommendations and look into areas of potential study, the group doesn’t have any real power. We want an oversight civilian review board.”