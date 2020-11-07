WATCH NOW: Aerial footage shows scorched land after brush fire; officials continue investigation

GARY — Swaths of land on either side of Interstate 80 in Gary are scorched black with some smoke still hanging in the air following the massive brush fire on Wednesday.

There were no injuries among civilians or first responders, Gary Fire Department Chief Sean O'Donnell confirmed. In addition, horses in a stable near the fire have been reported as being safe and with their owner.

Some structures burned, such as vehicles and a shed, but no occupied homes were affected and those who were evacuated returned to their homes the same night.

O'Donnell said the cause of the fire still remains under investigation as crews survey the damage and speak with witnesses. It is unknown when the investigation will come to a close.

The chief cautioned that with it being dry season and with layers of leaves blanketing the ground, the risk for brush fires is high.

"People should be careful," O'Donnell said. "If someone is doing any type of burning, make sure it's contained and never leave anything unattended."

"Everyone did great work out there and it could have had a worse outcome," O'Donnell said.