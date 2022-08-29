WATCH NOW: Bishop Dale J. Melczek laid to rest

GARY — He came to Northwest Indiana 30 years ago to assist an ailing bishop. Now he’s laid to rest beside the Region’s first spiritual shepherd of Roman Catholics.

The late retired Bishop Dale J. Melczek was hailed by Indianapolis Archbishop Charles C. Thompson as a leader whose “primary focus was knowing Jesus Christ through personal encounter. He desired to share that knowledge with others he encountered through word and deed.”

Melczek, who died Thursday at age 83, was laid to rest Monday in Holy Angels Cathedral, which he renovated and restored early in his episcopate. Interment took place inside the cathedral’s east transept, near the tomb of Bishop Andrew G. Grutka, Gary’s first bishop.

As homilist at the Mass of Christian Burial, Thompson noted how Melczek’s ongoing personal encounter with Jesus led the bishop to be a “good shepherd, unassuming, personable, gentle, humble, compassionate, generous, collaborative, with a special care always for the poor and vulnerable, the sick, the elderly, the immigrant, the incarcerated and all the marginalized.”

Coming from Detroit, Melczek was appointed apostolic administrator to Gary on Aug. 19, 1992, to assist then-Bishop Norbert F. Gaughan, who was in poor health. Melczek became coadjutor bishop in 1995, and on June 1, 1996, he was consecrated bishop of Gary.

Gaughan died in 1999.

Thompson said Melczek’s “life and ministry were rooted in the Eucharist. He simply enjoyed being with others. Always Christ-centered.”

Joining Thompson among clergy at the funeral Mass were Indiana’s other bishops: Joseph Siegel, of Evansville; Kevin Rhoades, of Fort Wayne-South Bend; and Timothy Doherty, of Lafayette. Joining them were Archbishop Allen Vigneron, of Detroit, and Bishop Donald J. Hying, of Madison, Wisconsin. Hying had succeeded Melczek as bishop of Gary before being assigned to his native Wisconsin.

“Bishop Melczek was a very loving, faithful servant of the Lord,” Hying said. “He was always very supportive of me when I arrived.”

The Catholic funeral proceedings for Melczek began Sunday with the rite of reception of the body, followed by the public wake and evening and night prayer. Gary Bishop Robert J. McClory was primary celebrant and presider at these events.

McClory called Melczek a “tireless servant.” Even in retirement, Melczek maintained an office at the Pastoral Center in Merrillville and stayed actively involved in the Catholic Foundation for Northwest Indiana.

In 2008, Melczek and members of the Diocesan Finance Committee established the foundation as a vehicle for creating endowments to help stabilize parishes and other Catholic ministries through renewable financial gifts.

The foundation has grown from $3 million to $14 million. During fiscal year 2020-21, the foundation awarded $2.7 million in gifts to Catholic entities.

Monday’s funeral Mass constitutes the central liturgical celebration of the Christian community for the deceased, explained Colleen Rabine, diocesan communications director. Starting with morning prayer, the Church gathers with family and friends of the deceased to give praise for Jesus’ victory over sin and death, to commend the deceased to God’s mercy and to seek strength.

The funeral liturgy, Rabine noted, is an act of worship, not an expression of grief.

The rite of committal, which concludes the funeral rite, is the final act of the faith community in caring for the deceased’s body, Rabine said. Normally performed at the gravesite, the rite is an expression of the communion that exists between the Church on earth and that in heaven.

“The deceased passes with the farewell prayers of the community of believers into the welcoming community of those who need faith no longer but see God face-to-face,” Rabine said.

Melczek’s sisters, Sharon Lipinski and Terri Philo, placed the cross on their brother’s casket and brought up the offertory gifts.

“He was a wonderful man,” said Lipinski, from Livonia, Michigan. “He left home at 14 for the seminary, but he was a great brother.”

McClory added, “Well done, good and faithful servant.”

Reading a letter from Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, McClory said Church officials praised the late bishop for his years of service in Northwest Indiana, “his zeal for Catholic education, and his commitment to fostering the lay apostolate.”

Recalling his own days in Detroit, McClory referred to Melczek as the “running bishop” for keeping himself in good shape. The late bishop had a string of 55 consecutive years of skiing trips before knee replacement surgery stopped it.

McClory said Melczek was also spiritually fit.

“He sought to heal the wounds of racism, to feed the hungry, to pass on the faith and education to the next generation, on and on and on, serving those who were in need,” McClory said.

Instead of focusing on Melczek’s accomplishments, McClory addressed the simpler, human side of the late bishop. He recalled the advice he received from Melczek, often praying in the Pastoral Center.

“Bishop Melczek ran the race of his life, with his eyes focused on Jesus,” McClory said, “and in these latter days, the eyes of Jesus were gazing upon Dale Joseph Melczek.”

About a week before his death, Melczek and McClory shared voicemails, which the current bishop has since saved. After congratulating Melczek for marking 30 years in the Diocese of Gary, McClory heard back. Melczek thanked him for his kindness, adding that he continues to pray for him.

“That was classic Bishop Melczek — encouraging, prayerful, grateful,” McClory said. “We thank you for being a true shepherd who loved your flock. Hopeful leader, compassionate pastor, a loving servant, and, for me, a dear brother and friend.”