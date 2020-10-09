WATCH NOW: Business owner 'discouraged' as historic building damaged in large fire

GARY — A historic building in Gary was badly damaged in a fire that swept through its top floor.

At 3:06 p.m. Friday firefighters responded to a large structure fire at East 17th Avenue and Broadway in Gary, said Gary Chief Sean O'Donnell.

As of 6:30 p.m. crews were still at the building clearing the scene of any potential hot spots or remaining flames. Gary firefighters reported no one was injured.

Property owner Vanessa Braxton called 911 after seeing smoke coming from the roof area. Luckily she said everyone was safely outside the building.

“It’s discouraging, I’m an out of town investor who has come into Gary to help bring in more businesses,” Braxton said.

Braxton, of New York, is a structural engineer who is participating in a project to invite business owners to buy unused properties in Gary to turn them into commercial hubs.

She planned to open the building in March 2021 to include a medical office, a mobile phone store, 15 office suites, a conference room and a virtual office for small business owners.

She said she was renovating the historical building and was able to salvage marble and other valuable pieces from the past to incorporate in the space.