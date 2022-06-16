WATCH NOW: Community members tour Gary location selected for planned waste-to-fuel plant

GARY — The bright white coach bus was starkly contrasted by the crumbling former cement plant it drove through. A crew of Gary residents and local business and political leaders peered out of the bus, taking in the abandoned structures, long overrun with trees and tall grasses.

The group had gathered at the Buffington Harbor site for a tour of the former Lehigh Portland Cement Co. site, land that a California-based bioenergy company hopes to use for a new kind of plant — one that would convert municipal waste into jet fuel.

Fulcrum Bioenergy first approached the city about constructing the Gary Centerpoint BioFuels Plant in 2018. Both the pandemic and Fulcrum's efforts to complete its first waste-to-fuel plant, located outside Reno, Nevada, delayed the Gary project.

After ample discussion, the Gary Common Council approved Fulcrum's development agreement in November 2021. Since then, Fulcrum has been working to obtain all the necessary permits and has held numerous public meetings updating the community on the project — though many residents still have questions.

Project update

In the fall, the group Gary Advocates for Responsible Development, or GARD, formed in opposition to the project. One of GARD's top concerns is that Gary will serve as a guinea pig for the relatively new field of waste-to-jet fuel production.

About 50 people gathered at the Gary ArtHouse to hear a presentation from Fulcrum before the bus tour. Outside the ArtHouse, about 15 protestors braved the hot weather, handing out pamphlets to attendees and toting signs that read "Why sacrifice our lake for jet fuel?"

The group also planted green yard signs that read "No Fulcrum pollution."

"I have a sign in my yard in Merrillville because the pollution is not going to just drop when it gets to 51st St.,” Darian Collins, political action chair for the Gary NAACP said.

Kimmie Gordon, of GARD, said she would like to see a hazard analysis completed for the Reno plant as well as emission data. However, the Reno location is also just getting started.

Completed at the end of last summer, the Sierra BioFuels Plant outside Reno produced its first batch of synthesis gas, or syngas, in May. GARD's worry is that no actual jet fuel has been created.

The waste-to-jet fuel process begins, unsurprisingly, at the dump. Trucks coming from landfills holding Chicago municipal waste would then bring the trash to one of two facilities where it will be processed into "feedstock," Flyn van Ewijk, director of project development for Fulcrum explained. Feedstock is a shredded material made from waste high in carbon such as paper, timber and plastic. Any metal, glass or rock found in the municipal waste will be removed and taken to a recycling center or landfill.

Though the feedstock will likely be about 30% plastic, Ewijk explained plastic is only included because "household trash includes plastic." Fulcrum has repeatedly emphasized that no garbage will be processed in Gary.

Though the company has not finalized any locations, Ewijk said the two feedstock processing facilities will likely be on the West Side of Chicago and elsewhere in Indiana.

Every day some 100-120 trucks will ferry the feedstock from the facilities into Gary. Once at the biorefinery, the feedstock is “broken down” using heat, a process that converts the feedstock into syngas gas. The gas is converted into a crude oil substitute. Before being sold, the fuel would be transported to a refinery to be blended with traditional jet fuel.

Now that syngas has been produced, actual jet fuel will likely come out of the Reno plant in "the coming months," Ewijk said.

Situated just south of the former Majestic Star Casino, the Fulcrum plant would sit on 75 acres of land — exactly three times larger than the Reno facility.

If completed on schedule, the Gary location would be the largest commercial waste-to-fuel plant in the country, Ewijk said. Fulcrum estimated that once operational, the plant would produce 31 million gallons of fuel per year while diverting 700,000 tons of waste from landfills annually.

Permits and pollution

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management held a public hearing for Fulcrum's pending air quality permit at the end of April. About 20 people spoke throughout the evening, most opposing the project.

Representatives from GARD spoke at the hearing, asking that the emissions from the trucks be accounted for in Fulcrum's air permit and that Fulcrum complete an environmental justice screening.

State Reps. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, Vernon Smith, D-Gary, and Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary, and state Sen. Eddie Melton also signed a letter voicing their opposition to the plant.

“There will be pollution, there is no doubt about that. The question is what level (of pollution)?” Longtime Gary resident Paul Kaczocha said as he stood outside the Gary ArtHouse during Wednesday's protest.

Fulcrum may explore non-diesel trucks, Ewijk said, adding that the truck traffic would be limited to I-65, I-80/94, Cline Avenue and Buffington Harbor Drive.

Because the project is not a large-scale federal building, Fulcrum is not required to conduct an Environmental Impact Assessment. However, the company did have to submit a list of estimated emissions as a part of the air quality permit.

According to the air quality permit, the biorefinery would emit pollutants such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds, though Fulcrums' estimated levels are all under the Major Source Thresholds allowed in Lake County.

Ewijk said Fulcrum "would have no interface with Lake Michigan." All of the plant's wastewater will be pretreated onsite and then discharged into a dedicated sewer before it goes to the Gary Sanitary District for final treatment. Fulcrum would then use recycled sanitary district water.

Attracting the 'green energy economy'

Fulcrum's website calls the company "truly sustainable." Alain Castro, Fulcrum's vice president of development, said turning waste into jet fuel addresses three environmental issues: the pile-up of trash in landfills, the emissions from those landfills and emissions from jets.

"I think anyone in this room would agree that we have a global waste problem. According to the EPA stats, every single person in this room, on average produces almost five pounds of trash a day, ... and that's growing as our population grows," Castro said. "We are preventing the of accumulation of waste in landfills, we are reducing the amount of air emissions in those landfills, ... and we are enabling airlines to fly on sustainable jet fuel."

Fulcrum has touted the 1,000 part-time construction jobs the $600 million facility will require. The plant will also create 130 full-time jobs, paying an average wage of $30 an hour.

The Indiana Finance Authority awarded Fulcrum $500 million in volume cap for financing. Fulcrum boasts a number of big-name equity investors including United Airlines and BP.

As part of the development agreement, Fulcrum will provide Gary with $10 million in TIF bond proceeds that will go towards the Gary Redevelopment Commission for the demolition of abandoned buildings.

The company has also met with Ivy Tech Community College to discuss technical skills training programs to ensure jobs go to Region residents.

"Once you invite us, a company from the green energy economy into this town, not only can we generate jobs, not only can we contribute to education here in Gary, but you're going to find that there is a legion of other companies in the green energy economy that are going to be following us here," Castro said adding that Fulcrum can "help convert Gary into a hub of green energy activity."

Mayor Jerome Prince said his administration fully supports the project, adding that "we understand that a project of this magnitude and the successful completion of it can go a long way to dispel some of the perceptions about doing business in Gary."

Currently, Fulcrum is designing the engineering for the project, work that will likely be completed at the end of 2022. Construction is expected to take two years, with the plant becoming commercially operational in 2025 or 2026.

As both the Gary and the Reno locations progress, those that oppose the project said they hope to see more concrete data on emission levels, pollution risks and the overall economic viability of converting waste to jet fuel.

“Are we about to throw our lakefront and our people under the bus for a quick dollar again?” GARD member Jennie Rudderham asked before getting on the tour bus.

