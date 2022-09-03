WATCH NOW: Council considers stack of ordinances that would change police hiring, firing and discipline

GARY — A stack of 17 ordinances related to updating Gary Police Department procedures would put the police chief "in the driver's seat," City Attorney Rodney Pol said during a Wednesday Public Safety Committee meeting.

The ordinances were introduced during a Gary Common Council meeting at the end of August, about five months after the city announced a partnership with Indiana State Police. The goal of the partnership has been to evaluate the entire Gary Police Department and determine what changes should be made and what resources are needed.

The proposed ordinances essentially give the police chief more authority in the hiring, firing and discipline of officers, authorities that currently lie with the six-person volunteer Police Civil Service Commission. The proposed changes come as the city is in the midst of a search for a new police chief.

Pol, who also serves as a Democratic state senator from Porter County, said the changes would update antiquated rules, make things more efficient and give the police chief more input.

“When you have a police department, you want to have a chief that can establish the culture, the mentality and be able to control morale a little bit more directly,” Pol explained.

Hiring and evaluations

According to the group's mission statement, the civil service commission provides testing to evaluate new recruits and sworn officers for promotions and leads the disciplinary process.

Under the proposed changes, police department applicants would instead interview with a panel of officers selected by the chief. The chief would also choose the agency that administers the tests for new recruits.

"When individuals are coming into the police department, we want them to be interviewing with the individuals they are actually going to be working alongside," Pol said.

The new ordinances also change who conducts performance reviews. Evaluations would be completed by the officer's immediate supervisor every 12 months. The commission would still have the authority to affirm or correct the evaluations, Pol said, explaining that the change would make reviews more frequent.

Juana McLaurin, a member of the Gary Fire Civil Service Commission, said the changes take "the commission basically out of everything," instead giving all the power to the police chief. She said the hiring process is supposed to be "apolitical and nondiscriminatory." Because the commission consists of two people of different political parties appointed by the mayor, two of different political parties appointed by the council and two of different political parties elected by the police department, McLaurin said, the group is fairly balanced.

"The police chief, if he's the only one who is doing the hiring, you can see where that might be kind of political, about who you like or dislike or anything like that," McLaurin said.

Streamlining the discipline process

"You're one instance away from having an uproar," Pol told the Gary Public Safety Committee. He explained that currently if an officer violates standard operating procedures or commission rules, the police chief can only place the officer on unpaid leave for five days. Beyond that, the chief has to send a verified complaint to the commission and launch an internal investigation. Throughout the duration of the investigation, the officer must either continue to work or be placed on paid leave.

"I don't think anybody could accept that having an officer sit at home and collect paid leave while they go through the disciplinary process is acceptable," Pol said.

The officer would be able to appeal the outcome of the hearing to the commission. The commission can reject or modify the disciplinary action if they can prove it is somehow discriminatory.

Interim Police Chief Brian Evans said he supports the majority of the ordinances because "discipline is never about punishment. It is about changing negative behavior, correcting that behavior and discouraging similar behavior by others of the organization."

By making the disciplinary process more efficient, Evans said, the department can address problems more effectively.

Who has the power?

Though the commission would still be able to review many of the decisions made by the chief and the department, Council President William Godwin, D-1st, said "the bottom line is the chief will have, if this passes, powers that he does not currently have."

The chief would still have to operate within the department's Standard Operating Procedures, or SOPs, however, Godwin said he is concerned because a new chief can also change the SOPs.

"We need to have something a little bit more firm about what those SOPs will look like if, in fact, I am supposed to be comfortable giving the chief additional powers," Godwin said.

The Gary Public Safety Committee reviewed about half of the ordinances Wednesday and will review the rest during a Sept. 7 meeting.