WATCH NOW: Crowd of protesters call for accountability, social justice outside Gary City Hall

GARY — Dozens of demonstrators gathered Friday outside Gary City Hall, calling for social justice as protests continue to sweep the nation and world.
The crowd, diverse in its makeup, were seen holding signs that read “color is not a crime” and “all lives can’t matter until black lives do.”
Akili Shakur, of Gary, who represented Black Lives Matter and Saving our Families, called for more transparency from city officials, specifically on police misconduct and economic disparities.
“This has been going on for a while,” Shakur said. "The day for backdoor, closed-off deal making is over. That violence has to end in the city of Gary."
Among organizers’ top priorities was the creation of a civilian-led board to review police misconduct allegations, said Kim McGee, of Black Lives Matter Northwest Indiana/Gary.
First steps toward establishing the review board were taken under former Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson, but the initiative never materialized, McGee said.
"Ever since then, we’ve been pushing to keep this discussion alive about a civilian review board and about all the deaths in the area that people are not always talking about,” McGee said.
McGee added that she was pleased by the turnout Friday and hoped for continued rallies across the Region.
Other organizations represented at the event included Indivisible NWI, Moms Demand Action and Clear the Airwaves Project.
The group marched down Fourth Avenue, chanting "no justice, no peace, no racist police" and "how much time was it? 'Eight minutes and 46 seconds,'" a reference to the length of time former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into the neck of George Floyd, who died May 25 during the incident.
Chauvin and three other Minneapolis police officers have been charged in connection with Floyd’s death.
“We are excited to see people come out and express themselves. This is a hugely important moment for our country and for our city,” said Michael Gonzalez, a city spokesman. “We want to make sure we accommodate them and keep them as safe as possible.”
The demonstration followed a smaller gathering Thursday outside the Gary Police Department, in which about a dozen people called for officials to release more information on the death of Rashad Cunningham, a 25-year-old Gary man who was fatally shot last summer by a city police officer.
Demonstrators at Thursday’s protest included Heather Fox, the mother of Rashad Cunningham’s 2-year-old son, and Jessica Cunningham, Rashad Cunningham's 23-year-old sister. Both were present at Friday’s demonstration.
Fox said she and Rashad Cunningham's family have received no answers to his death in the 10 months since he was killed.
Jessica Cunningham was arrested Thursday after police warned her to stay out of traffic on Fifth Avenue, she said.
"We're not bashing cars, we're not rioting," Jessica Cunningham said.
Jessica Cunningham was one of several protesters who walked into the right and middle lanes of traffic while holding signs and chanting Thursday.
Police did not explicitly name Cunningham but said a 23-year-old Gary woman was arrested after she was repeatedly warned to stay out of traffic and almost caused a crash, said Lt. Dawn Westerfield, a spokeswoman for Gary police.
The woman will be summoned to court on suspicion of disorderly conduct, Westerfield said.
