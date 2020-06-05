WATCH NOW: Crowd of protesters call for accountability, social justice outside Gary City Hall

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GARY — Dozens of demonstrators gathered Friday outside Gary City Hall, calling for social justice as protests continue to sweep the nation and world.

The crowd, diverse in its makeup, were seen holding signs that read “color is not a crime” and “all lives can’t matter until black lives do.”

Akili Shakur, of Gary, who represented Black Lives Matter and Saving our Families, called for more transparency from city officials, specifically on police misconduct and economic disparities.

“This has been going on for a while,” Shakur said. "The day for backdoor, closed-off deal making is over. That violence has to end in the city of Gary."

Among organizers’ top priorities was the creation of a civilian-led board to review police misconduct allegations, said Kim McGee, of Black Lives Matter Northwest Indiana/Gary.

First steps toward establishing the review board were taken under former Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson, but the initiative never materialized, McGee said.

"Ever since then, we’ve been pushing to keep this discussion alive about a civilian review board and about all the deaths in the area that people are not always talking about,” McGee said.