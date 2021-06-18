WATCH NOW: Fire contained after crews battle massive overnight blaze at fuel recycling facility

GARY — Firefighters battled a three-alarm blaze overnight at a business in the 6400 block of Industrial Highway late Thursday. As of 3:45 p.m. Friday, crews were cooling down hot spots in the debris in the final stage of overhaul before the scene could be cleared.

Fighting an intense fire and hot temps, firefighters toiled for several hours at the scene. Gary Fire Department Chief Sean O'Donnell thanked Good Samaritans like Subway at 3400 Grant St. and Save More Foods at 921 Broadway for bringing food and refreshments to keep the crews hydrated and fed.

Firefighters were dispatched about 11 p.m. Thursday to the fuel recycling facility in Gary.

Firefighters surrounded the structure to douse the flames, and the structure fire appeared to spark a brush fire behind the area. The structure was destroyed and the recyclable materials stored on the property continued to fuel the flames, O'Donnell said.

There were no injuries reported among civilians or first responders. The Indiana State Fire Marshal is investigating alongside Gary firefighters for the cause of the blaze.