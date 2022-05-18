WATCH NOW: Gary amends zoning to encourage small-scale solar as part of broader Climate Action Plan

GARY — After releasing the city's first Climate Action Plan in 2021, Gary is now ready to start reducing carbon emissions — one solar panel at a time.

The city's Department of Sustainability and Environmental Affairs partnered with Indiana University's Resilience Cohort program in 2019. A crew of IU graduate students helped compile all of Gary's current sustainability efforts, then they completed a comprehensive greenhouse gas inventory. Brenda Scott-Henry, director of the environmental affairs department, said the Climate Action Plan grew out of the initial evaluations conducted with IU.

"Then we asked, 'How do we incorporate all of the work that we are doing into the comprehensive plan so that we can actually change our practices?'” Scott-Henry said.

Encouraging residential solar is one of the many ways the city hopes to change current practices.

Curbing emissions

Before setting any greenhouse gas reduction goals, Scott-Henry and her team had to learn more about the city's current environmental impact.

The IU students used data from 2017 to measure carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide emissions. The greenhouse gas inventory found that about 90% of the city's overall emissions came from industrial operations. Excluding industrial emissions, commercial and residential energy accounted for about 30% each.

To reduce both residential and commercial emissions, the city wanted to make it easier for citizens and businesses to install solar panels by "removing barriers" such as zoning restrictions, Scott-Henry explained.

During a Wednesday night meeting, the Common Council unanimously approved an ordinance that amended the city's zoning code to include small-scale solar projects. The ordinance defines different types of solar projects and lists solar energy systems as an accessory use permitted in all major zoning districts, meaning residents can now install panels on structures like a garage or a shed — as long as they get an electrical permit from the Building Department.

The zoning amendments will also help Gary obtain a SolSmart Bronze Designation. Launched in 2016, the SolSmart program recognizes communities that are encouraging solar installations. The over 450 municipalities that are SolSmart members receive free technical guidance on how to grow local solar initiatives.

Solar panels can reduce utility costs, improve air quality and increase housing values, Scott-Henry explained. To help citizens sift through solar options and avoid misinformation, IU also helped create a consumer guide, which will be available on the environmental affairs website.

Amending the zoning code to make residential solar panels more accessible is "a jumping-off point" for the city, Scott-Henry explained. She wants to work with residents to plan future sustainability initiatives.

“That is the only way that you can make a community plan work; you give citizens an active role in the plan and keep it updated,” Scott-Henry said.

Going forward, Scott-Henry hopes to install panels on one of the city's libraries. Growing Gary's tree canopy and enhancing local bike trails also top Scott-Henry's to-do list, as both initiatives would help curb overall emissions.

As the Climate Action Plan mentioned, education will be key. Scott-Henry said that Gary's environmental health connects to all residents because "it is where we all live."

"You have to identify how you interact with sustainability on a day-to-day basis," Scott-Henry said. "We are excited that we are at the forefront [of creating a Climate Action Plan]. ... If everyone comes on board, maybe we can make a substantial impact."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.