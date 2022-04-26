WATCH NOW: Gary announces partnership with Indiana State Police; national search for police chief begins

GARY — For the next few months, Indiana State Police will be assessing and working alongside the Gary Police Department as part of a new partnership between the two agencies.

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince announced the "historic" collaboration during a Monday morning news conference. ISP will be taking a holistic look at the Gary Police Department, reviewing standard operating procedures, internal organizational structure, investigating procedures, training, evidentiary inventory and fiscal accountability.

"We will take a look at the foundation of the PD, everything about the police department, and if we find cracks we will fix them, and then when we leave they will have a solid foundation to build upon," ISP Superintendent Douglas Carter said. "We don't have all the answers, but I am willing to commit a tremendous amount of our assets and our resources to maybe help the city of Gary along the way."

As part of the partnership, ISP Major Jerry Williams will be returning to his hometown. Born and raised in Gary, Williams will be working out of the Gary Police Department for the next 90 to 120 days, though the timeline may be extended.

For the first month or so, Carter said, ISP will not be releasing much information on the partnership. During that time, Williams and other ISP personnel will be "immersing" themselves in the department, understanding what resources Gary currently has as well as what resources the department needs.

Williams will serve as a consultant for Gary police, reviewing current practices and offering recommendations.

During the news conference, Prince also announced the city will be starting a nationwide search for a new police chief.

Formerly deputy chief, Brian Evans has been filling in as interim chief for the past two years. Evans took over when Chief Richard Ligon resigned after just six months on the job. The city has had a high turnover of police chiefs; Ligon was Gary's 11th since 2006.

Prince said Evans has offered to assist with the search for a new chief and will remain in the role until a replacement is selected.

A clear-cut plan

Carter and Williams sat down with the Prince administration to discuss a partnership in the fall of 2021, though this is not the first time ISP has worked closely with Gary police.

In 2013, ISP reviewed the Gary Police Department under the order of former Gov. Mike Pence after the city saw a spike in violent crime. The final report found a lack of confidence in police leadership as well as the need for additional supervisor training and increased discipline throughout the department.

The report also said too many officers were dedicated to functions outside the frontline patrol division, such as various task forces and detention and front desk duties.

While the city took some steps to implement ISP's past recommendations, Prince said the new partnership will incorporate those recommendations along with the suggestions made by the Gary Police Reform Commission in December to craft a "clear-cut plan."

ISP's work with Gary goes back even further than 2013.

In the fall of 1995, ISP sent about 50 troopers to the city. The officers conducted night patrols, drug busts and traffic stops, making hundreds of arrests in just a few months.

Looking back, Williams said many ISP troopers have realized that the 1995 efforts were well-intentioned but ultimately not productive.

"Let's be clear: No one should expect to see troopers running up and down the street, arresting folks and giving tickets," Prince said. "This is not that. This is an attempt to take a deep, holistic look at our operations in the police department, come up with a plan and implement that plan."

ISP is not "reinventing the wheel," Williams said, explaining that Michigan State Police have engaged in similar local partnerships.

"We will learn from our partners across the country because we know that this process exists and that other agencies have used it," Williams said. "But make no mistake about it because the truth of the matter is that this is still a very unprecedented process for us because most state police agencies don't normally engage at such a local level."

Even after ISP personnel are no longer physically stationed in Gary, the relationship between the two agencies will continue.

"The hope is they can lean on us if they want to," Carter said.

The partnership in Gary could also serve as a model that is used across the state, Williams explained.

"When you see all of these officers and you think about some of the things that have happened in the past, [you may think] that this is specifically about crime, and it's not. Although crime is an element, ... our No. 1 focus is providing the very best atmosphere for not only our residents but for our police officers," Prince said. "Although it is unprecedented that we would take this kind of approach, it certainly brings with it additional personnel, additional manpower and more importantly additional resources."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.