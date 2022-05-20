WATCH NOW: Gary breaks ground on a park surrounding artesian well

GARY— Growing up in the Small Farms area of Gary, Chuck Hughes and his friends used to traverse the wooded landscape, raiding neighbor's vegetable gardens and fruit trees, usually washing down their feast with fresh water from the nearby artesian well.

After Alva Muhammad first moved to Gary in 2015, she was skeptical when her husband suggested they go down the road to get some water.

"I thought he meant at 7-11," she recalled.

She soon learned that the trick is to let the water breathe for 20 minutes, "then it tastes amazing."

For years, the well water flowed out of an old PVC pipe surrounded by a concrete block. Passersby who did not know it was there often thought it was a broken water line.

The well's inconspicuous location on the side of the road, near the corner of Chase Street and 35th Avenue, has not stopped it from getting ample use. Going back as far as the 1950s, residents have traveled to the well, empty jugs in hand. Now the Little Calumet River Basin Development Commission wants to make the water source even more accessible with the creation of a new park.

"We believe that Gary can be reimagined to be exactly what we want it to be," Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said. "And one of those qualities that we want to see is recreational opportunities for not only our residents, but for visitors to come and a natural attraction such as this can certainly help to make this a destination city."

On Thursday morning, a crowd of residents and local leaders gathered to break ground on the $400,000 park.

Dan Repay, executive director of the Little Calumet River Basin Commission, said the well water is safe to drink. He has been testing the water every month for about five years now.

The project will include a a driveway that will connect to Chase Street and loop around the well. The driveway will have three parking spaces and the well water will flow from a stainless steel spigot set in a low basin so visitors can easily fill up water jugs.

The well sits right in front of an open wetland that the Little Calumet River Basin Commission is currently remediating. The park will include a short trail that overlooks the land under remediation, complete with seating areas and a shade structure.

Runoff from the well will flow into a grate and then be piped out into the surrounding wetland. Gariup Construction is constructing the park and hopes to have it completed by the end of October.

Over the summer, access to the well will be limited, especially during construction hours.

During construction the U.S. Geological Survey will also be on site to study the well. USGS Hydrologist David Lampe said now that the cement surrounding the well has been removed, crews will be able to run a small camera down the piping. He hopes to find out how deep the well goes and use sensors to determine what materials make up the surrounding layers of earth. Comparing the data they collect to other nearby wells and springs will help the USGS determine how old it is, Lampe said.

Lampe explained that springs usually reference spots where water naturally seeps from the ground, while wells are created by drilling into an underground aquifer. The many layers of earth encasing the aquifer pressurize the water, causing it to flow upwards.

The USGS believes the Chase Street water source is a well, but with more information Lampe said they can get confirmation.

Once the research is complete, the USGS plans on compiling their findings and making them public.

A vital resource

The well's impact flows far beyond the many plastic water bottles and cupped hands it has filled over the years.

Repay said "it just made sense" for the Little Calumet River Basin Development Commission to start testing the well, because the water ultimately flows back into the river. Ensuring the well stays healthy and clean impacts the environmental health of the surrounding environment and waterways.

“We are in Northwest Indiana, you have to have a balance between the industry and environmental and when you have the opportunity to improve a small environmental area, I think its a pretty neat thing to do,” Repay said.

Local families and urban foragers frequent the well to harvest the lush watercress that is fed by the fresh water, Muhammad said. The well is also key to her work with the Gary Food Council, because it provides a reliable water source.

"Without safe, clean water you really can't have fresh food," Muhammad said. "The well always runs, even in drought."

The well also has immense cultural value. Kay Westhues, a South Bend photographer and folklorist, has created a website detailing the oral history of the well.

Though he was born and raised in Gary, Prince had his first sip of the ice-cold water Thursday morning.

His review: "not bad."

