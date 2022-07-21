WATCH NOW: Gary council approves rezone for Hammond trucking company relocation

GARY — After months of back-and-forth, a controversial trucking facility will move forward in Gary.
During a Tuesday night meeting, the Gary Common Council approved Djuric Trucking's request to rezone the former Edison Middle School property with a vote of 8-1, changing the properties' zoning from R2 residential to Planned Unit Development. Djuric plans on turning the former school into its corporate headquarters.
Djuric hopes to maintain 70% of the Edison school building. The almost 62,000-square-foot structure will include administrative offices, storage and a maintenance shop. Designs for the surrounding property include a parking area, some landscaped greenspace, fencing and security.
Community members have spoken passionately both in favor of and against the project at a number of city meetings. Speakers who support the project say the Edison school building has become a dumping ground. Many feel the Djuric project will help bring more economic development to the area.
People are also reading…
However, residents against the project fear the added truck traffic will increase air and noise pollution, degrade roads and lead to traffic accidents.
"We are not that desperate. We can wait. We can do something better," Kwabena Rasuli said. "Let them go somewhere else."
Djuric, a Hammond-based trucking firm, is relocating to Gary because its current location is being taken over for the South Shore Line's West Lake Corridor Project.
Originally, the family-owned business submitted purchase agreements for both Edison, located at 5400 W. Fifth Ave., and Ivanhoe, located at 5700 W. 15th Ave.
The properties still needed to be rezoned from R2 residential to Planned Unit Development. In February, over 90 people attended the virtual Plan Commission public hearing for the rezones.
The Plan Commission voted to table both requests after more than 20 residents spoke in opposition to the project, many citing environmental and safety concerns, as Ivanhoe sits near the West Side Leadership Academy high school.
The purchase agreement for both properties was rescinded, and the Ivanhoe project was scrapped. Djuric moved forward with plans to develop solely the Edison location.
However, many residents feel the Edison location is also too residential.
Though Rasuli does not want to see continued blight in Gary, he said the "alternative is not to put (something) environmentally dangerous right smack-dab in the middle of residential neighborhoods." He said residents have been given an "ultimatum: either you go along with us on this, or you have to keep that abandoned structure."
Dorreen Carey, a member Gary Advocates for Responsible Development, or GARD, is concerned about traffic safety and said she would like to see a traffic management plan developed. Now that the council has approved the rezone, Djuric will have to go before the Plan Commission to get approval on the actual site designs. Jim Weiser, the attorney representing Djuric, said he "fully expects a traffic study to be a part of that process."
Councilman Cozey Weatherspoon, D-2nd, who represents the district where Edison is located, called the Djuric rezone "fantastic." He has been a vocal supporter of the project and believes the trucking headquarters will serve as a "springboard" for future development in the area.
"Abandoned schools are havens for crime," Weatherspoon said. "There hasn't been any real development in that portion of town for over 40 years."
Weatherspoon also owns three properties near Edison. He said he is working with the city to demolish the structures on all three properties, and if successful, the land will be "prepared for business." Weatherspoon said he is "keeping an open mind" in regards to what kind of business he would like to see develop around Edison.
Supporters have also noted the Djuric development would generate real estate taxes on a parcel that currently brings no money to the city. Djuric also plans on adding 44 more employees over the next 10 years with an average wage of $67,000.
The health impacts of truck emissions have been a top concern for residents.
"The facility would bring enhanced truck traffic to the densely populated neighborhood," said Kimmie Gordon, of GARD. "The increased emissions from trucks would worsen Gary's already contaminated air."
During a June 28 Planning and Development Committee meeting, Djuric Vice President Stevan Djuric said all the company's trucks are certified clean idle, meaning they adhere to California emission laws, which are "the strictest in the country."
Djuric trucks will also only use dedicated trucking routes.
As site plans are finalized, Djuric will go before the Plan Commission for approval. Council President William Godwin, D-1st, was the only council member to vote against the rezone. He noted that the rezone was the council's "last opportunity to make a decision on this matter."