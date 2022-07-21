WATCH NOW: Gary council approves rezone for Hammond trucking company relocation

The purchase agreement for both properties was rescinded, and the Ivanhoe project was scrapped. Djuric moved forward with plans to develop solely the Edison location.

However, many residents feel the Edison location is also too residential.

Though Rasuli does not want to see continued blight in Gary, he said the "alternative is not to put (something) environmentally dangerous right smack-dab in the middle of residential neighborhoods." He said residents have been given an "ultimatum: either you go along with us on this, or you have to keep that abandoned structure."

Dorreen Carey, a member Gary Advocates for Responsible Development, or GARD, is concerned about traffic safety and said she would like to see a traffic management plan developed. Now that the council has approved the rezone, Djuric will have to go before the Plan Commission to get approval on the actual site designs. Jim Weiser, the attorney representing Djuric, said he "fully expects a traffic study to be a part of that process."

Councilman Cozey Weatherspoon, D-2nd, who represents the district where Edison is located, called the Djuric rezone "fantastic." He has been a vocal supporter of the project and believes the trucking headquarters will serve as a "springboard" for future development in the area.

"Abandoned schools are havens for crime," Weatherspoon said. "There hasn't been any real development in that portion of town for over 40 years."

Weatherspoon also owns three properties near Edison. He said he is working with the city to demolish the structures on all three properties, and if successful, the land will be "prepared for business." Weatherspoon said he is "keeping an open mind" in regards to what kind of business he would like to see develop around Edison.

Supporters have also noted the Djuric development would generate real estate taxes on a parcel that currently brings no money to the city. Djuric also plans on adding 44 more employees over the next 10 years with an average wage of $67,000.

The health impacts of truck emissions have been a top concern for residents.

"The facility would bring enhanced truck traffic to the densely populated neighborhood," said Kimmie Gordon, of GARD. "The increased emissions from trucks would worsen Gary's already contaminated air."

During a June 28 Planning and Development Committee meeting, Djuric Vice President Stevan Djuric said all the company's trucks are certified clean idle, meaning they adhere to California emission laws, which are "the strictest in the country."

Djuric trucks will also only use dedicated trucking routes.

As site plans are finalized, Djuric will go before the Plan Commission for approval. Council President William Godwin, D-1st, was the only council member to vote against the rezone. He noted that the rezone was the council's "last opportunity to make a decision on this matter."