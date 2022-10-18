WATCH NOW: Gary fire revives heavy rescue team with new engine

GARY — Gordon Bradshaw studied the black and white photograph.

"We've lost so many people over the years. ... He's gone, he's gone, he's gone and he's gone," Bradshaw said, pointing at four of the 12 smiling firefighters. "They were all top-notch firefighters. We had no duds on this apparatus because who in their right mind would volunteer to ride a unit that goes out 10 to 15 times a day? Nobody, you had to be nuts!"

Bradshaw, former assistant Gary fire chief and retired Dolton fire chief, poured over a photo showing the original members of Gary Fire's Squad 2. Created by Bradshaw in 1988, Squad 2 was a team of firefighters that had all received special training to assist other crews on fires throughout the city. Equipped with forcible entry tools, hazardous material response gear, diving equipment and more, Squad 2's first vehicle was nicknamed "Buffalo."

In 2018, lack of manpower and equipment issues forced the department to end the Squad 2 heavy rescue team. Over the winter, the department worked with Arlene Colvin of the Gary Community Development Department to purchase a new heavy emergency apparatus that can also act as a fire engine. On Monday, the heavy rescue team was officially revived under the name Squad 4.

Without the specialized team, the city had to reach out to neighboring fire departments for assistance, Lt. George Humphrey said.

After trading in an old vehicle, the department was able to purchase the Squad 4 engine for $640,000 in February. The department celebrated the heavy emergency response team's first day back online with an open house Monday. The vehicle will be staffed with shifts of three, though Fire Chief Sean O'Donnell said that eventually the department hopes to expand the squad.

"It's long overdue," Bradshaw said, adding he is "ecstatic" the heavy rescue team is back. Bradshaw, known as the "squadfather" by many of his former colleagues, started the original Squad 2 because the department needed supplemental manpower. In 1990, Gary firefighters would respond to some 15 fires a day, Bradshaw recalled. For a five-year stretch in the '90s, Squad 2 was ranked the fifth-busiest fire squad in the country.

"There were nights we wouldn't go to sleep. ... That was when the economy was very bad and arson-for-profit was the top thing," Bradshaw said. He explained that local businesses would remove all of their premium stock, replace it with cheaper items and hire someone to start a fire, all for the insurance money. "We had a character nicknamed 'Batman.' He was a derelict who wore his coat around his neck like a cape and walked around with a torch."

Batman and "King Solomon" were the city's top arsonists at the time, Bradshaw said. The fire department was never able to convict either man because arson was so hard to prove, he said.

"They would go from fire to fire, smelling like fuel, holding a gas can, but you can't get a conviction just because a guy has a can of gas," Bradshaw explained. "You almost had to catch the guy striking the match."

Capt. Derrell Robinson joined Squad 2 in 1996 when each shift had four firefighters. He said Squad 2 was like the "SWAT team of the fire department." Members did 40 hours of confined space training a week, open-water diving training a few times a month and later in the season, ice rescue training.

"You always had to keep up with your training. ... You've got to really live it," Robinson said, and specialized training for Squad 4 has begun.

The Squad 4 engine has an array of hand tools, saws, ropes, portable jaws of life, air tanks and medical supplies. Humphrey said that having specialized equipment and firefighters who know how to use it is important in Gary because of the city's proximity to so many highways and Lake Michigan.

At its peak, Gary had 14 fire stations and a staff of about 400. O'Donnell said the department currently has eight stations and a little under 179 employees. However, Gary fire is looking to grow. In 2021, eight new firefighters were hired, and in 2022, 19 were added.

Over the past year, the fire department has also bought five new engines, two ambulances and several pickup trucks. O'Donnell said the department is currently working with the Common Council to use American Rescue Plan Act funds to buy a new ladder truck.

"I knew we had to have a celebration because this is something people said would never come back," Humphrey said. "There is a lot of history with the unit."

The open house also served as a reunion for Gary fire alumni. Over the years, former squad members have moved across the country, retired, switched to different departments, started families and a number have died. However, the department's brotherhood will always remain, Bradshaw said, as he greeted a revolving door of old friends.

"I will always love this fire department," Bradshaw said. "I was the little kid that lived across the street from the fire department, and I just never outgrew it"