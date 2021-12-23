WATCH NOW: Gary mayor announces new COVID-19 restrictions effective immediately

GARY — In response to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the city and nation, new restrictions have begun in Gary immediately, the mayor announced.

On Thursday Gary Mayor Jerome Prince conducted a virtual announcement via Facebook Live on the Re-imagine Gary page, discussing the first step in a two-phase system to address the recent infection surge. Prince said the first phase begins restrictions immediately and will stay effective through Dec. 31 and the second phase will start in 2022.

“This time of the year we all want spend time together enjoying our families and enjoying the holidays,” Prince said. “My Family and I certainly plan to do the same thing. But this year we’re celebrating, we are seeing a rise in the COVID-19 infections in the city of Gary, including omicron cases. This surge in new cases is starting to take a toll on our community and particularly in city government. Nearly every department on our local government has been touched by COVID during this holiday season with sickness and missed work time.”

Prince said city hall and other facilities will not be shut down but the restrictions aim to reduce traffic at city facilities.