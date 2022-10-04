WATCH NOW: Gary officials address 'rash of shootings' after 3 incidents in under 24 hours result in 4 deaths

GARY — "Within a 24-hour period, the city saw a rash of shootings across the area that ended with four people killed," Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said during a Tuesday morning news conference.

On Sunday at about 4:43 p.m., police received reports of a gunshot victim at an abandoned house in the 2600 block of Jackson Street. Officers found a man with a head wound on the front porch and a dead woman inside. The woman was identified by the Lake County coroner's office as April King, 50, of Cedar Lake. During the news conference, Gary Police Chief Brian Evans said the injured man is currently receiving treatment at a Chicago hospital.

Police believe the incident was an attempted murder-suicide.

Also on Sunday, a Chicago man arrived at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus with a gunshot wound. Arlandus Jackson, 37, was pronounced dead just before 7 p.m., according to the Lake County coroner's office. Police spoke to the man who drove Jackson to the hospital. The driver said he and Jackson were in the 900 block of Williams Street outside a truck, when an unknown man wearing all blue came out of the alley and began to fire a rifle, hitting Jackson. The driver told police the suspect fled on foot with the rifle.

On Monday morning, two teens were found lying behind a residence in the 2900 block of W. 11th Avenue, police said. Dayvion Jones, 16, and Bobby Wright, 14, both of Gary, were found unresponsive, and each had gunshot wounds. Both teens were pronounced dead shortly before 8:40 a.m., according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Evans said police believe the teens "were actually killed together at the same time."

"First I wanted to extend my heartfelt condolences on behalf of the entire city and its elected officials and certainly every resident in the city. I want to say that this is not Gary, and this is certainly not who we are," Prince said.

Evans said none of the incidents were related.

"We can say that these incidents that we just spoke about are not gang-related, they are not drug-related and they are not random. We believe that all the individuals were targeted by a specific person," Evans said. "It just so happened that they occurred within a short period of time."

Unprecedented numbers

There have been 52 homicides in Gary so far in 2022, up from 36 this time last year, or an increase of 44%. Evans noted the entire "country is facing an unprecedented amount of violence." In 2020, more Americans died of gun-related injuries than in any other year on record. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that 45,222 Americans died from gun-related injuries, up 14% from 2019.

The homicide rate per 100,000 people in 2020 was 7.5 for the country as a whole, 9.7 in Indiana and 28 in Chicago. In Gary, the 2020 homicide rate per 100,000 people was 78.

During the July public safety discussion, Evans said that every summer the Gary Police Department prepares for an increase in violence. Between May 14 and 27 of this year, Gary police arrested 57 people in an effort to apprehend all of the department's violent felony warrants. Evans said police officers answer about 1,400 service calls every week.

"We cannot arrest our way out of our issues," Evans said during the July meeting.

Searching for solutions

During the Tuesday press conference, both Evans and Prince said that supporting youth is key to violence prevention. In 2021, the city launched THRIVE Gary! — a violence prevention program that works specifically with youth. THRIVE'S Youth Ambassadors are taught conflict resolution skills through peace circles. Youth Ambassadors also have access to the MindRight app, which offers mental health coaching.

Earlier this year, the city announced Operation Safe Zone, which gives the Gary Police Department live access to the security camera feeds of businesses and residents that register for the program. Additionally, the Gary for Life initiative works to connect victims of violent crimes and suspected gang members with resources like therapy, job training and education.

Prince said the city will continue to expand existing programs.

Since April, Gary has been working with Indiana State Police to evaluate the entire Gary Police Department and determine what structural changes should be made as well as what additional resources are needed.

A stack of 17 ordinances related to police department procedure was introduced to the Gary Common Council in August; however some council members feel they did not have enough input when the ordinances were drafted. So far, none of the ordinances have been adopted. The Gary Public Safety Committee will continue to discuss the proposed legislation during an Oct. 12 meeting.

The city is also moving forward with the search for a new police chief, as Evans has been filling in as interim chief for the past two years. Evans took over when Chief Richard Ligon resigned after just six months on the job. The city has had a high turnover of police chiefs: Ligon was Gary's 11th since 2006.

Gary has narrowed the initial pool of 74 applicants to three candidates — two from within the department and one from outside.

"I want to ensure everyone that Gary is a great city and is going to continue to be a great city," Prince said during the Tuesday morning news conference.

Prince said the three recent shootings are all ongoing investigations. Police are asking anyone with information on the incidents to contact the Gary/Lake County Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855.