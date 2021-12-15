WATCH NOW: Gary police to be issued body cameras, Tasers as result of police reform commission efforts

"Tasers are a less-than-lethal option for officers to use to defend the public and themselves," Evans said. "It gives them the ability to effectively defend themselves without resorting to lethal force."

In addition, the first quarter to six months, language on the duty to intervene will be adopted in police policies.

"The Gary Police Department had a high-profile case which we terminated an officer this year where the officers involved did report that to us," Evans said. "Had it not been for the officers having the bravery to come forward, put their feelings on paper and making sure it got to their supervisors and the chief's office, this case wouldn't have gone forward the way it did. We were able to get rid of an officer who needed to be terminated and that was solely because the officers involved reported it to their supervisors."

Evans said the department is also working on mandating the use of body cameras.