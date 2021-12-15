WATCH NOW: Gary police to be issued body cameras, Tasers as result of police reform commission efforts

GARY — Body cameras, Tasers and policy shifts are on the horizon for Gary police following a reform effort among city officials, civilians, organizations and local law enforcement.
Mayor Jerome Prince, Gary Chief of Police Brian Evans and Police Reform Commission Chair Joy Holliday discussed the Police Reform Commission's recommendations and progress at a virtual meeting Wednesday.
In June 2020, Prince announced the creation of the Police Reform Commission to study law enforcement practices following the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, as peaceful and violent protests continued throughout the country. Prince said the commission's responsibility was to come up with suggestions to the city police department's standard operating procedures.
"The vast majority of our public safety officers, men and women, are devoted to keeping our city safe and making this community an even better place to live," Prince said. "Every day those folks put their lives on the line to protect and serve us and because of that, I thank them all for their service. Of course, there's no organization that is perfect and at times, men and women of our department and other departments have made poor decisions and sometimes those decisions hurt other people."
Prince said progress has been made on some of the suggestions and other changes are underway or in the planning stages.
"I wanted to share one comment that came from the report and it goes, 'It's imperative that we re-imagine a community and one that reflects the values of the community with public safety solutions. It was a tall order, but I believe the police reform commission delivered on that ..." Prince said.
Holliday said a key component for the commission was to analyze the police's policies when it comes to interacting with the public, including individuals undergoing mental crisis and policies on the use of force.
The meetings included abbreviated citizen's academy training sessions and surveys for civilians and officers.
Holliday said the commission's main interests include accountability, use of force, deescalation, duty to intervene, building community trust, providing procedural justice training, increasing positive community engagement opportunities and adopting a shared public safety model.
Another main focus is addressing the needs of individuals experiencing mental health crisis, which includes prioritizing crisis intervention training and developing policies with specific language that addresses internal procedures for officers responding to crisis calls.
Data collection and transparency is also a key component of the recommendations.
"This is where data collection will allow the department to routinely and accurately evaluate the effectiveness and fairness of its current policies," Holliday said.
The Police Reform Commission presented their recommendations to the Gary Police Department, which is establishing a timeline to take action on each of the suggestions.
"I think it's a great, great effort by the city of Gary in response to some of the things that have gone on throughout our country over the past year," Evans said.
Some of the first changes will be completed within in the first quarter to six months into the year, Evans said.
"The first is adopting language prohibiting the use of excessive force, unwanted force, unprofessional conduct, force used in response to prevent a lawful person's First Amendment rights, filming outside and free speech," Evans said.
Another work in progress is requiring Tasers to be issued to every officer. Tasers have been in the patrol unit for seven to eight years and this summer the police department was able to purchase the latest Taser models and will be issuing them at the end of the year, Evans said. In training the officers in the use of a Taser, virtual reality headsets will be used to give officers safe and realistic scenarios.
"Tasers are a less-than-lethal option for officers to use to defend the public and themselves," Evans said. "It gives them the ability to effectively defend themselves without resorting to lethal force."
In addition, the first quarter to six months, language on the duty to intervene will be adopted in police policies.
"The Gary Police Department had a high-profile case which we terminated an officer this year where the officers involved did report that to us," Evans said. "Had it not been for the officers having the bravery to come forward, put their feelings on paper and making sure it got to their supervisors and the chief's office, this case wouldn't have gone forward the way it did. We were able to get rid of an officer who needed to be terminated and that was solely because the officers involved reported it to their supervisors."
Evans said the department is also working on mandating the use of body cameras.
"This is something the Gary Police Department is really wanting to do," Evans said. "I can't give a timeline but I'll just say within the first year because there is a financial component to this. One of the things about the Gary Police Department is that we're probably the second-largest police department in Northwest Indiana and we are one of the busiest."
The Gary Police Department answers an average of 1,500 calls every seven days and an average of 6,000 calls per month, he said. The agency is currently working on proper storage for the body cameras once they are acquired.
A standardized hiring process to include a diverse hiring pool is already in progress, the chief stated. Evans said this year Gary has seen one of its largest hires with 15 new officers, which includes men and women who are white, black and Hispanic.
Within the first six months, procedural justice training will be mandated as a bi-annual occurrence along with implicit bias training.
"The mental health component is something that is very important to my heart and as we spoke about earlier the mental health crisis in this country is very substantial," Evans said. "I've said publicly on many occasions that we don't criminalize mental health, we don't criminalize homelessness and we don't criminalize addiction. All of those are factors in society but we are called in task to deal with them very often and the police department wants to make sure that when we deal with mental health crisis, we deal with people fairly and are able to direct them the right services to enable them to get the help they need."
Another large component was addressing mental health internally among officers and creating a workspace where they can get help and support, Evans said.
The commission was comprised of civilian community members, officers from the city, officers from surrounding departments and local organizations, which included Black Lives Matter Gary and Interfaith Clergy and Justice members.
"By all means all of the relationships we established will absolutely continue," Prince said. "We recognize moving into this, this wasn't going to be a quick fix or an easy solution and to that extent, we believe it is in our best interest to capitalize on the cultivated relationships thus far."